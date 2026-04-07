TN Congress President K Selvaperunthagai hailed the death penalty in the Sathankulam custodial death case, calling it justice. He credited the CBI probe and DMK govt's cooperation and demanded an apology from former CM EPS, who was in power.

TN Cong Welcomes Verdict, Demands Apology from EPS

Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai welcomed the Madurai District Court's verdict, pronouncing the death penalty in the Sathankulam custodial death case, stating that justice was achieved through the CBI probe and DMK government's cooperation. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he asked AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was the Chief Minister in June 2020 when the custodial death incident occurred, to apologise to the public.

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Selvaperunthagai clarified that he does not stand with death penalty; however, a punishment was needed in the case to uphold justice. Selvaperunthagai said, "The punishment in the Sathankulam case, secured through a CBI probe with the cooperation of the Tamil Nadu government, is welcome. Although I do not believe in the death penalty, the fact that punishment has been delivered upholds justice. It is commendable that the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted the inquiry with the cooperation of the Tamil Nadu government and secured the conviction."

'Police High-handedness Under AIADMK Rule'

"Two innocent people were brutally assaulted and killed; this cannot be forgiven by anyone. We strongly condemn this murder. During Edappadi Palaniswami's rule, there was police high-handedness. It was under an incompetent government that all the evidence points to the police brutally killing these two individuals," he added.

Further, he clarified that the state government has no difference in opinion between the Sathankulam case and the Ajith Kumar custodial death case in 2025. "We have no difference of opinion regarding the death of Ajith Kumar. Edappadi Palaniswami must apologise to the people. Like Manu Needhi Cholan, Stalin ensured justice for the people by ordering a CBI investigation in the interest of public welfare," the Congress leader said.

Background of the Sathankulam Case

The Madurai District Court had sentenced the death penalty to all nine policemen accused in the custodial death case of P Jeyaraj and his son J Beniks, which occurred in Sathankulam of Thoothukudi district in 2020, observing that the case falls under the rarest of rare categories.

On June 19, 2020, the father and son were taken into custody by Sathankulam police. They were allegedly subjected to brutal assault at the police station that night and were later remanded to the Kovilpatti sub-jail. Beniks died of injuries on June 22, while Jeyaraj succumbed the following day. A total of ten policemen, including Inspector Sridhar, Sub-Inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, along with other personnel, were arrested in connection with the case and lodged in Madurai Central Prison. One of the accused, Paldurai, later died due to COVID-19.

Confident of Victory in 2026 Polls

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, K Selvaperunthagai expressed confidence in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, saying that the ruling camp will win 210 of 234 seats. He alleged that the AIADMK has surrendered to the BJP's central leadership.

"The NDA alliance will not even secure their deposits. What will they say to seek votes? Have they raised their voice for the welfare of Tamil Nadu? Have they spoken for the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu? If they (AIADMK) seek votes after surrendering everything to PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, and the BJP, who will allow them into their towns? The alliance led by Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin will win more than 210 constituencies," the State Congress chief said.

The polling for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 23, with counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)