Sarvam AI founder and CEO Pratyush Kumar has won appreciation online after extending a heartwarming gesture to a cancer survivor who depends on artificial intelligence to communicate.

Sarvam AI founder and CEO Pratyush Kumar has won appreciation online after extending a heartwarming gesture to a cancer survivor who depends on artificial intelligence to communicate. Kumar gifted lifetime access to the company's AI models to Raghunath AS, a 70-year-old oral cancer survivor who uses text-to-speech technology to express himself after losing his ability to speak.

Raghunath shared his struggles on social media, highlighting how AI had given him a voice again but the cost of using the technology made everyday communication difficult.

Raghunath revealed that cancer had taken away his 'God-given gift of speech' in 2015, leaving him dependent on written notes and his wife to communicate with doctors, banks and people outside his home.

He explained that while modern AI-powered text-to-speech tools had transformed his ability to communicate, their pay-per-character pricing structure made regular usage financially burdensome.

Highlighting the challenges faced by people with speech disabilities, Raghunath pointed out that nearly two million people in India could benefit from such technology but often struggle to afford it.

Cancer survivor appeals for affordable AI access

In an emotional post addressed to Sarvam AI, Raghunath described how losing his voice had affected his everyday life.

"Hello @SarvamAI, I am 70, an oral cancer survivor since 2015. Cancer took away my God-given gift of speech. Today, my wife is my voice before doctors, banks and the outside world," wrote Raghunath.

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"I have spent years communicating through written notes, often unread or unanswered. At cancer hospitals, I see countless patients struggling to express their suffering. Our pain is ours, but our voice has become someone else's."

The former media practitioner urged Sarvam AI to consider introducing an affordable, unlimited monthly subscription for people with disabilities, allowing them to use AI-powered communication tools without worrying about mounting expenses.

"Could @SarvamAI introduce an affordable, unlimited-use Divyangjan monthly subscription like other AI models like #ChatGPT #GeminiAI? We are not asking for charity. We are asking for the dignity of speaking for ourselves. Waiting for your reply so that I can subscribe this tool right away.

Sarvam AI CEO responds with lifetime access

Raghunath's heartfelt appeal soon gained traction online, prompting an immediate response from Pratyush Kumar.

Rather than simply acknowledging the concern, the Sarvam AI CEO announced that the company had credited Raghunath's account with lifetime access to its AI models.

"Raghunath ji, thank you for bringing this to our attention. It is at the heart of what we are attempting at @SarvamAI," said Kumar.

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He further acknowledged the financial challenges associated with AI-powered communication, adding: "We agree that you shouldn't have to count characters to be empowered by AI. We have credited your account with lifetime access to our models."

Kumar also encouraged other users who depend on Sarvam AI for accessibility purposes to reach out to the company through email. He said the team would work towards addressing their requirements even before a formal accessibility programme is introduced.

Internet applauds Sarvam heartwarming gesture

The exchange has sparked an outpouring of appreciation on social media, with users praising Kumar for recognising a genuine accessibility challenge and taking swift action to help.

Many also highlighted how artificial intelligence can make a meaningful difference in people's lives when technology is made accessible and affordable.