Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses Congress of using 'AI Photoshopped' documents sourced from a Pakistani group in his wife's passport controversy, alleging a foreign attempt to influence Assam elections with fabricated evidence.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday alleged that documents used by Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi in the ongoing passport controversy involving his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma were "AI Photoshopped" and sourced from a Pakistani social media group. Addressing a press conference, Sarma claimed that the original passport image had been manipulated. "The original UAE passport was uploaded on social media by a Pakistani man. They (Congress) did AI Photoshop in the passport. Tipu Sultan had uploaded the original passport on social media. The Egyptian passport is also fake. You can find out through Google Reverse," he said.

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Sarma Alleges 'Artificially Built' Controversy

The Chief Minister further alleged that the controversy was being artificially built using fabricated documents and questioned the credibility of the claims made by Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi. Sarma also downplayed allegations regarding foreign companies linked to his family, stating how easy it is to register firms abroad. "Anyone can register a company by paying USD 199. After yesterday's press conference, they created another company in the name of Riniki," he said.

Allegations of Foreign Interference

Reiterating his earlier charge, the Chief Minister alleged foreign interference in the political narrative. "Congress used images of passports and documents procured from a Pakistani Social Media Group. Gaurav Gogoi was helped by a Pakistani social media group... How Pakistan is trying to influence Assam election, this is very important," he added.

CM's Presentation on 'Fabricated' Evidence

During the briefing, Sarma also presented a detailed presentation with one slide titled "How the truth was uncovered," outlining what he described as inconsistencies in the allegations. According to the presentation, Congress used passport images and documents allegedly sourced from a Pakistani social media group and made Photoshop alterations to insert details of Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

The presentation further claimed that errors in the edited documents exposed the alleged fabrication, stating that "the allegations levelled are completely baseless, depending on fabricated documents and with a malafide intention to vitiate the electoral atmosphere." It also noted that a "simple Google reverse search" of the passport number revealed original details, contradicting the claims.

Escalating Political Row

The remarks come amid an escalating political row after Khera alleged that Sarma's wife held multiple passports and had undisclosed business interests abroad, including in Dubai and the United States. The Chief Minister has denied the allegations, asserting that at least one of the passports cited has already been confirmed as "fake" by authorities.

Meanwhile, Gogoi has continued to target the Chief Minister, taking a swipe on social media over Dubai's "Golden visa" scheme, as the war of words between the ruling BJP and the Congress intensifies ahead of the elections. Sarma had earlier said that an FIR had been filed by his wife and warned of legal action, alleging that the use of fabricated documents to influence elections could attract stringent punishment under the law.

Assam Elections Context

The allegations come as Assam is all set to go into single-phase Assembly elections on April 9, with 126 constituencies across the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)