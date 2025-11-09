Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel flagged off the Sardar@150 Unity March Padyatra, coinciding with Junagadh Liberation Day. The state-wide march aims to unite all communities to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, honouring Sardar Patel's legacy.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday flagged off Sardar@150 Unity March Padyatra to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India and the architect of modern India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, coinciding with the celebration of Junagadh's Liberation Day, a CMO release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the freedom fighters at the memorial of the British rule located at the historic Bahauddin College, which symbolises the struggle for Junagadh's liberation. Addressing thousands of citizens participating in the padyatra, the Chief Minister inaugurated the first phase of the state-wide Unity March. Before the flag-off, he also viewed a photo exhibition depicting the history of British rule.

CM Patel Emphasises Unity and Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Expressing a firm belief that the Unity March will inspire all communities to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nationwide Unity March truly symbolises the unification of India and serves as a genuine tribute to Sardar Patel. Recalling the history of British rule, the Chief Minister stated that although India gained independence on August 15, 1947, Junagadh became free only after an 86-day struggle due to the Nawab of Junagadh's policy against public opinion, when the Indian tricolour was hoisted at Uparkot on November 9. Hence, November 9 is celebrated as Junagadh Liberation Day.

The Chief Minister stated that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel unified 562 princely states to create one united India. Today, the Prime Minister is further strengthening that foundation through the campaigns of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi built the Statue of Unity at Kevadia Colony as an enduring tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Every year, Sardar Patel's birth anniversary is observed as National Unity Day through various programs that pay heartfelt homage to the great leader. This year as well, the celebration of Bharat Parv at the Statue of Unity reinforces the vision of Vocal for Local, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat.

The Chief Minister also stated that under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the abrogation of Article 370 has realised Sardar Patel's dream of a united India, from Kutch to Cuttack and Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The Chief Minister added that the Unity March, organised across the state, aims to bring together all communities to build a harmonious society. The first phase began today from the historic Bahauddin College ground, which will serve as an inspiration to all.

Honouring Junagadh's Freedom Fighters

Extending greetings to the people of Sorath ( Saurashtra) on Junagadh Liberation Day, the Chief Minister called upon everyone to unite and contribute to building Viksit Bharat. On this occasion, the Chief Minister honoured the family members of the freedom fighters of the British rule who contributed significantly to Junagadh's liberation movement by felicitating them with shawls.

Minister Vaja Highlights Historic Confluence

District In-Charge and Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Pradyuman Vaja stated that today is a historic day for Junagadh, as it marks the confluence of three remarkable milestones - the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, and 150 years of the song Vande Mataram. He said this is a moment of pride and joy for everyone.

He emphasised that we must carry forward the legacy of national unity given to us by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The glory of being the world's largest democracy is rooted in Sardar Patel's integration of the princely states. Because of his foresight and tireless efforts, India emerged as a united nation. He said that we must always remember and honour Sardar Patel's contributions.

He added that through his skill and determination, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united 562 princely states into one India. The Prime Minister has honoured this great man by building the world's tallest statue - the Statue of Unity.

He extended greetings on Junagadh Liberation Day. He also praised the sacrifices and efforts of the warriors who contributed immensely to Junagadh's freedom struggle and congratulated their families for their contribution to the nation.

Community Support for Civic Projects

On this occasion, saints and sadhus of Junagadh presented a cheque of ₹51 lakh to the Chief Minister for the Junagadh Civic Service Project. This gesture of public participation in civic initiatives was warmly appreciated by everyone.

Unity March Padyatra: A Grand Success

District Collector Anilkumar Ranavasiya welcomed all on the occasion of Junagadh Liberation Day and explained that the 8.6 km long padyatra has been organised with the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Har Ghar Swadeshi. The Junagadh padyatra became a memorable event with the participation of thousands of citizens and the spirit of national unity.

The Chief Minister also joined the padyatra from Bahauddin College, greeting people from various social and cultural platforms along the route. A total of 19 stages were set up along the route, showcasing Junagadh's history, cultural heritage, and artistic expressions. The district administration and police departments ensured proper traffic management and coordination, making the padyatra a grand success.

This event was attended by the Minister of State for Law and Judiciary Department, Kaushi Vekariya, MP Rajesh Chudasama, Mayor Dharmesh Poshiya, District Panchayat President Haresh Thummar, MLAs Sanjay Koradiya, Bhagvanji Kargathiya, Devabhai Malam, Arvind Ladani, Municipal Commissioner Tejas Parmar, District Development Officer H.P. Patel, leaders Gaurav Ruparelia, Chandubhai Makwana, saints and mahants including Mahant Indrabharati Bapu, Maheshgiri Bapu, Namramuni Maharaj, dignitaries-officials, people from various communities, educational institutions, various associations, family members of the british rule fighters, senior citizens, youth, police personnel, enlightened citizens, and a large number of residents of Junagadh. (ANI)