BJP Slams TMC MLA's Move

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir after he laid the foundation stone for Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, alleging that West Bengal's ruling establishment was encouraging religious polarisation for political gain.

Chugh invoked historical and religious sentiment, asserting that India would "never accept any monument in the name of Babur." He said, "The same Babur who came to India aiming to wipe out the country's culture was condemned by Guru Nanak Sahib as a tyrant. He turned the Ganga, Yamuna and Saryu rivers red with Hindu blood. India will never accept any monument or object in his name."

TMC MLA Defends Mosque Construction

Earlier today, suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad. He drew attention to the constitutional right to build places of worship and said that he is not doing anything unconstitutional, "as anyone can make a temple or church, so can I".

Addressing the gathering, Kabir said, "I am not doing anything unconstitutional. Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque. It is being said that we cannot build the Babri Masjid. It is not written anywhere. The Supreme Court gave a judgment which stated that the Hindu people had demolished the Babri Masjid. Considering the sentiments of Hindus, the decision was taken to build a temple here. Now we see someone laying the foundation stone for a Ram Temple in Sagardighi. But the Constitution allows us to build a mosque."

Kabir asserted that legal challenges would not deter the mosque's construction. "Five cases have been filed against me, but no one can stop someone with whom Allah is. The court has also clearly stated that it is written in the Constitution of India that one can build a mosque; it is a right," he said.

'4 Crore Muslims in Bengal Have Rights'

He referred to the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, calling it a historically controversial site. "There are four crore Muslims in Bengal. Don't they have the right to build the Babri Masjid? Threats have been made against me, including by the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. If anyone has the courage, let them come here to Murshidabad and show it," he said.

Project Details and Vow

Kabir added that a 300-crore budget has been allocated for the mosque, which will also include a hospital, guesthouse, and meeting hall. He reiterated his commitment to the project and said, "It is a promise of the Muslims: The Babri Masjid will be built, it will be built, it will be built." (ANI)