DK Shivakumar Blames Centre for 'Worst Aviation Meltdown'

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday claimed that IndiGo airline's nationwide disruption is the "worst aviation" meltdown in India's history, further attributing the "fiasco" to the Centre's monopoly model. In his X post, Shivakumar said, "India is witnessing the worst aviation meltdown in its history. Thousands of flights cancelled - leaving our people stranded everywhere. The IndiGo fiasco is the direct result of the Govt's monopoly model. And as always, it is ordinary Indians who are paying the price. " India is witnessing the worst aviation meltdown in its history. Thousands of flights cancelled - leaving our people stranded everywhere. The IndiGo fiasco is the direct result of the Govt’s monopoly model. And as always, it is ordinary Indians who are paying the price. The… — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) December 6, 2025

He said that the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is in complete chaos. "The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, which is India's 3rd busiest airport with nearly 40 million travellers a year, is in complete chaos. This is hurting families, businesses and our national reputation. I urge the Union Government to act immediately and bring this situation under control. Our people deserve better.", he said.

DGCA Forms Committee to Review IndiGo Disruptions

In the wake of recent disruptions, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday said the DGCA has set up a four-member committee to review operational disruptions at IndiGo Airlines. The committee will look into issues such as crew planning, operational readiness, and compliance with new flight duty time regulations to prevent such incidents in the future. Mohol also assured that the Ministry is taking all necessary steps to ensure smooth travel for passengers.

Cancellations Leave Thousands Stranded

IndiGo operations across India remained severely disrupted even on Saturday, with more than 100 flights cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and other cities.

According to airport data accessed today, several major hubs reported significant cancellations by IndiGo. Hyderabad Airport recorded 69 planned cancellations, including 26 arrivals and 43 departures. At Delhi Airport, operated by GMR, 86 IndiGo flights were cancelled for the day, comprising 37 departures and 49 arrivals. Ahmedabad Airport also reported disruptions, with 35 departures and 24 arrivals listed under planned cancellations. At Kolkata Airport, 73 arrivals and 102 departures were scheduled for the day, of which 21 arrivals and 20 departures were cancelled. As of 0900 hrs, the airport recorded 22 departures and 14 arrivals as actual movements.

The ongoing disruption has left thousands of passengers stranded across India, highlighting the operational challenges faced by one of the country's largest airlines. Passengers have urged the airline to provide timely updates and support to minimise inconvenience. (ANI)