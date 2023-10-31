Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary: 10 powerful quotes by 'Iron Man of India' that inspire a billion

    National Unity Day, observed on October 31st, commemorates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary and his pivotal role in uniting India post-independence. This day highlights Patel's leadership and vision that emphasizes unity and integration in the diverse Indian landscape.

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary: 10 powerful quotes by 'Iron Man of India' that inspire a billion
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 9:05 AM IST

    India observes National Unity Day on October 31st each year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a pivotal role in the unification of India after gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1947. This day is also known as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' in Hindi. The vision, leadership, and tireless efforts of Patel, often referred to as the 'Iron Man of India', played a crucial role in integrating the princely states and territories into the newly independent India. His efforts were instrumental in uniting the country into one nation, and this day honours his contributions.

    As the first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs, Patel delivered many memorable quotes. Here are 10 iconic quotes attributed to him:

    * "Manpower without Unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power."

    * "Every citizen of India must remember that... he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain... duties."

    * "You have to produce better crops and vegetables. There is no other way out for the country except to procure food grains."

    * "In the sphere of religion, India also is making rapid progress. Our nation is rising, not by mechanical appliances, but by the beating of the heart."

    * "The main task before India today is to consolidate herself into a well-knit and united power."

    * "Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country, but with certain duties."

    * "The negligence of a few could easily lead to the destruction of the lives and property of many."

    * "You must concentrate on flying. You should have no other thoughts in your minds. The goal of your training is to fight and fight to win."

    * "The basic fact of today is the tremendous change in the position of our country and of our people."

    * "We have to shed mutual bickering, shed the difference of being high or low, develop a sense of equality and banish untouchability. We have to restore the conditions of Hindustan; for the immediate present, we have to renounce the unclean spirit and with that the false customs that have become second nature to us."

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 9:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Unity Day: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity WATCH AJR

    National Unity Day: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity | WATCH

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah remember 'Iron Man of India' AJR

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah remember 'Iron Man of India'

    Kerala News live 31 october 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Supreme Court to consider SNC Lavalin case today

    PM Modi to bring curtains down on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Tuesday, launch MY Bharat

    PM Modi to bring curtains down on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Tuesday, launch MY Bharat

    ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in Delhi liquor policy case snt

    ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in Delhi liquor excise policy case on Nov 2

    Recent Stories

    National Unity Day: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity WATCH AJR

    National Unity Day: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity | WATCH

    Kartik Aaryan debunks viral video showing him endorsing Congress candidate for Madhya Pradesh elections; Read ATG

    Kartik Aaryan debunks viral video showing him endorsing Congress candidate for Madhya Pradesh elections; Read

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah remember 'Iron Man of India' AJR

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah remember 'Iron Man of India'

    Shefali Shah reflects on success of 'Delhi Crime'; need for sensitivity to show real-life events on screen ATG

    Shefali Shah reflects on success of 'Delhi Crime'; need for sensitivity to show real-life events on screen

    Ananya Panday shares glimpses of her birthday at Maldives; unseen video of her dancing to Kajra re goes viral ATG

    Ananya Panday shares glimpses of her birthday at Maldives; unseen video of her dancing to Kajra re goes viral

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon