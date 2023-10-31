Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary: 10 powerful quotes by 'Iron Man of India' that inspire a billion

National Unity Day, observed on October 31st, commemorates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary and his pivotal role in uniting India post-independence. This day highlights Patel's leadership and vision that emphasizes unity and integration in the diverse Indian landscape.

India observes National Unity Day on October 31st each year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a pivotal role in the unification of India after gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1947. This day is also known as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' in Hindi. The vision, leadership, and tireless efforts of Patel, often referred to as the 'Iron Man of India', played a crucial role in integrating the princely states and territories into the newly independent India. His efforts were instrumental in uniting the country into one nation, and this day honours his contributions.

As the first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs, Patel delivered many memorable quotes. Here are 10 iconic quotes attributed to him:

* "Manpower without Unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power."

* "Every citizen of India must remember that... he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain... duties."

* "You have to produce better crops and vegetables. There is no other way out for the country except to procure food grains."

* "In the sphere of religion, India also is making rapid progress. Our nation is rising, not by mechanical appliances, but by the beating of the heart."

* "The main task before India today is to consolidate herself into a well-knit and united power."

* "Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country, but with certain duties."

* "The negligence of a few could easily lead to the destruction of the lives and property of many."

* "You must concentrate on flying. You should have no other thoughts in your minds. The goal of your training is to fight and fight to win."

* "The basic fact of today is the tremendous change in the position of our country and of our people."

* "We have to shed mutual bickering, shed the difference of being high or low, develop a sense of equality and banish untouchability. We have to restore the conditions of Hindustan; for the immediate present, we have to renounce the unclean spirit and with that the false customs that have become second nature to us."