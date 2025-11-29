Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised the Padyatra for Sardar Patel's 150th anniversary, calling it a symbol of PM Modi's vision for a developed India. He highlighted the wide participation and lauded Mansukh Mandaviya for its successful organisation.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday praised the widespread public participation in the Padyatra commemorating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, calling it a symbol of India's collective respect for its heritage and sacrifices.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Goyal stressed that the march reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous, developed India, with people from all religions and communities joining in. "Remembering and paying tribute to our heritage, culture, and ancestors who sacrificed their lives for the country, this Padyatra symbolises what Prime Minister Modi envisioned for a prosperous, developed India. I congratulate the Prime Minister on the entire society joining this Padyatra. People from every religion, community, and different attire across the country have participated," he said.

Goyal Commends Organisational Efforts

The Union Minister also lauded Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and his team for successfully organising the Padyatra and spreading its message across the country. "I commend Mansukh Bhai Mandaviya and his entire team for organising this Padyatra according to the Prime Minister's guidance and for sending a message nationwide about how the country salutes, honours, and commemorates Sardar's sacrifice, work, and his 150th anniversary," Goyal said.

Two-Year Commemoration Details

The Yatra, starting on Wednesday, November 26, will conclude on December 6. The Indian government has launched a two-year celebration for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th anniversary on October 31, 2024, at the statue of Unity. The government has launched a Rs 150 commemorative coin, a postal stamp, a special book "Vallabh", and a documentary on Patel unifying over 560 princely states.

Spreading Message of Unity and Self-Reliance

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The padyatra has started, and we arrived in Vadodara on the 4th day. Thousands of young people from all over the country have participated. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel always emphasised unity and the importance of uniting the nation. PM Modi's vision is to transform India into a great, self-reliant, and developed country. The youth involved in the padyatra are spreading messages of unity, self-reliance, and progress. The growing crowd indicates that these young participants will help turn PM Modi's goal of a developed India into reality." (ANI)