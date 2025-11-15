Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal felicitated five young talents with the 'Sons of the Soil Emerging Achievers Award' in Tezpur, Assam. The award recognized their contributions in diverse fields, celebrating Assam's evolving potential.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal conferred the 'Sons of the Soil Emerging Achievers Award' to five young talents from Assam at the 5th Biennial Son of the Soil Awards Assam 2025, hosted by Care Luit at Tezpur in Assam's Sonitpur district on Saturday.

Honouring Assam's Emerging Talent

The event celebrated outstanding contributions across diverse fields and honoured individuals who reflect Assam's evolving potential and rising profile in India's development journey. The Emerging Achievers Award was presented to Sukrita Baruah (Media & Communication), Sanghamitra Kalita (Entrepreneurship), Isharani Baruah (Sports), Himjyoti Talukdar (Art & Culture) and Dr. Debjani Borah (Conservation). These awardees were recognised for demonstrating excellence, dedication and innovation in their respective fields.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sarbananda Sonowal said the award represents the powerful spirit of aspiration that drives the youth of Assam. "The spirit of excellence and resilience has always defined the people of Assam. These young achievers represent the aspirations of a progressive and confident generation committed to contributing to nation-building. Their success is a testament to what determination, courage and disciplined effort can achieve," Sonowal said.

A Call for Youth to Build a Self-Reliant Society

Calling upon the youth of Assam and the Northeast to draw inspiration from the award recipients, Sarbananda Sonowal added, "Each of today's awardees has shown what is possible when one believes in their dreams and works tirelessly. I urge the youth of Assam to let their achievements ignite motivation and hope. Let us take inspiration from their discipline and perseverance and channel it into building a strong, capable and self-reliant society."

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal further linked this spirit of progress to the national vision under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "Our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has given the nation a guiding philosophy -- 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. This vision reminds us that development is meaningful only when everyone participates and benefits. It is through collective effort, trust, unity and shared progress that India today stands proudly as one of the world's leading economies. I call upon every young citizen to take this message to heart and contribute with integrity, talent and hard work for the service of our great nation."

Lifetime Achievement Awards Conferred

Sarbananda Sonowal also honoured the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Awards -- Arun Nath (Art & Culture), Ravi Shankar Ravi (News-Media), Mainuddin Ahmed (Sports), Lakhimi Baruah (Entrepreneurship) and Simanta Das (Public Service) -- recognising their enduring contributions and leadership that shaped generations.

Fostering a Culture of Aspiration

Instituted in 2016, the Son of the Soil Awards organised by Care Luit celebrate individuals and organisations whose dedication, innovation and service reflect the pride and heritage of Assam. Sonowal commended the initiative for fostering inspiration and strengthening identity. "Recognising excellence inspires more excellence. Such recognition builds confidence and creates a culture of aspiration that empowers the next generation to dream big and achieve bigger," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Sonowal reaffirmed commitment to supporting talent development and strengthening Assam's role in national progress. "With collective effort and vision, Assam will continue to rise. Together we will build a stronger India," he said. (ANI)