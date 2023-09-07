Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Santana Dharma row: Tamil Nadu CM defends Udhayanidhi Stalin; accuses PM of being unfair in 15-point rebuttal

    In a 15-point rebuttal posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Tamil Nadu CM clarified that his son expressed his views on 'oppressive Sanatan principles' that discriminate against marginalized groups and women, with no intention to offend any religion.

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has come to the defense of his minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is embroiled in controversy over his recent remark regarding "Sanatana Dharma". In a 15-point rebuttal posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the CM clarified that his son expressed his views on 'oppressive Sanatan principles' that discriminate against marginalized groups and women, with no intention to offend any religion.

    Also read: 'Sanatana Dharma is like HIV': After Udhayanidhi Stalin, now DMK leader A Raja sparks row (WATCH)

    "Hon'ble Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin didn't call for 'genocide' as distorted by BJP, but only spoke against discrimination. Disheartening to see the 'responsible' Hon'ble Prime Minister, Union Ministers and BJP Chief Ministers ignore facts and driven on fake narratives despite having all access and resources to verify the facts," he wrote in a tweet along with his 15-point rebuttal.

    Stalin condemned individuals who promote caste-based discrimination and continue to denigrate women on spiritual platforms. "Some individuals still denigrate women on spiritual platforms, arguing that women should not work, widowed women should not remarry, and there are no rituals or officiating chants for remarriage," the Tamil Nadu CM noted.

    The Chief Minister accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its "troll army" of spreading falsehoods about Udhayanidhi's speech. "Pro-BJP forces have spread a false narrative alleging that Udhayanidhi called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts," he said.

    Stalin responded to derogatory comments made by BJP leaders, including ex-Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and slammed reports of a temple priest in Ayodhya offering a Rs 10 crore bounty on Udhayanidhi Stalin's head. He questioned whether the Uttar Pradesh government had taken any action against these statements.

    The Tamil Nadu CM also directed criticism at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning whether he was aware of the false information being spread. "The Prime Minister mentioned that Udhayanidhi's remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers, according to national media. Just a few weeks ago, the Hon'ble Prime Minister spoke in Parliament without knowing the truth about a purported video clip of Tamil Nadu Minister EV Velu. Neither the Prime Minister nor his Ministers have spoken on issues like Manipur or the 7.50 lakh crore rupees worth irregularities highlighted in the CAG report. But they convened the cabinet on Sanatan," wrote Stalin.

    "It raises questions about whether the Prime Minister, who has failed to fulfil any of his promises, is attempting to divert attention by invoking Sanatan," he added.

    Also read: PM Modi's first reaction on Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatana Dharma remark; says need proper response

    He further said, "Mr Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Babasaheb Ambedkar, yesterday wrote, "Sanatana Dharma believes in untouchability. How can we accept Sanatan Dharma?" Does PM have an answer?"

    Stalin also suggested that the BJP is 'desperate to create divisions within the opposition alliance INDIA'. "Leaders with extensive experience and an unwavering commitment to the country will avoid engaging in BJP's divisive politics for political gain," he added.

    "As far as DMK is concerned, our ideals and goals are transparent and clear. We respect every individual's feelings and strive to make them self-respecting citizens. We have promoted our ideology through enlightenment, eschewing violent means to achieve our goals. If the BJP believes they can tarnish the reputation of a longstanding party like the DMK, they will find themselves sinking in that quicksand."

    Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark during a speech triggered the controversy. He mentioned that "Sanatana Dharma ought to be eradicated like malaria, dengue, and mosquito and not opposed." Udhayanidhi later clarified that he had condemned caste differences and denied advocating for the "genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts."

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 2:23 PM IST
