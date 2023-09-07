Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sanatana Dharma is like HIV': After Udhayanidhi Stalin, now DMK leader A Raja sparks row (WATCH)

    DMK leader A Raja asserted that Udhayanidhi Stalin's comparison of Sanatan Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue was inadequate and suggested that it should instead be likened to HIV and associated with social stigmas.

    Sanatana Dharma is like leprosy and HIV After Udhayanidhi Stalin, now DMK leader A Raja sparks row (WATCH)
    Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks about Sanatan Dharma, another DMK minister and Lok Sabha MP, A Raja, has stirred the pot with derogatory comments against Sanatan Dharma. Raja asserted that Udhayanidhi's comparison of Sanatan Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue was inadequate and suggested that it should instead be likened to HIV and associated with social stigmas.

    In a separate video, A Raja expressed his willingness to engage in a debate on the topic of Sanatan Dharma if given the opportunity. "I am prepared to give answers for all cabinet ministers if the Prime Minister convenes the meeting and let them permit me. I will explain which one is 'Sanatana Dharma' thereafter you decide," the DMK leader said.

    The initial controversy arose from Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks made during an event in Chennai on Saturday, September 3. Udhayanidhi stated that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but eradicated, drawing sharp criticism from political and social circles. He compared the need to eliminate Sanatan Dharma to the approach taken to combat diseases like malaria and dengue.

    As Udhayanidhi Stalin faced mounting criticism and calls for an apology, he remained steadfast in his stance, refusing to apologize for his comments.

    Multiple cases have been filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin for his comments, including a case in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. Congress leader Priyanka Kharge, who expressed support for Udhayanidhi's remarks, was also named in one of the cases. She emphasized that any religion not treating all humans equally should not be considered a religion.

    The BJP characterised Udhayanidhi's statement as a "genocide call" against over 100 crore people in the country. Various seers and social groups have demanded action against Udhayanidhi Stalin for his comments. In a separate incident, a seer in Ayodhya offered a reward of Rs 10 crore to anyone who could "behead" Udhayanidhi Stalin.

    The controversy surrounding these remarks continues to be a topic of intense political and social debate.

