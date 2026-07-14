Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare has refuted claims of a rift within the party, asserting that Sunetra Pawar's election as party president was 'proper and valid' despite a legal challenge from leader Sachchidanand Singh.

Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare on Tuesday refuted the claims of a rift within the party after senior NCP leader Sachchidanand Singh sent a legal notice challenging Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar's election as party president. Sachchidanand Singh has termed Sunetra Pawar's election against the party constitution, speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Sunil Tatkare maintained that Sunetra Pawar's election to the party's top post on February 26 was "proper and valid."

Tatkare Defends Election Process

He said that the party leadership holds meetings with district presidents, office bearers, and MLAs before reaching a decision. Tatkare said, "We issued the agenda in strict accordance with the NCP's constitution, and in my view, the election held on February 26 was entirely proper and valid. If the need arises, we will seek legal advice and determine our future course of action. Everything within the party is fine."

"We have held detailed discussions on various issues, such as the appointment of BLAs; we are deliberating on all these matters together in depth. Just recently, on the 9th, our National President Sunita Pawar and I held extensive discussions with our district presidents, office bearers, and MLAs. Consequently, everything is running very smoothly. We always discuss matters collectively within the party before moving forward," he said.

Legal Challenge and Party Background

When asked about a speculated split in the party, Sunetra Pawar earlier said, "Tatkare sahib will be speaking on it." NCP leader Sachchidanand Singh had sent a legal notice challenging Sunetra Pawar's election. He called for the election process to be cancelled and new organisational elections to be held under the supervision of an independent election authority, stating that the election process was against the party constitution.

In 2023, the NCP was split into two factions when former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and several MLAs left Sharad Pawar to join hands with the ruling Mahayuti. Following the demise of Ajit Pawar in January 2026 in a plane crash, his wife, Sunetra Pawar, was elected as the party president and Deputy CM of Maharashtra. (ANI)