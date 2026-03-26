AAP's Sanjay Singh slammed the Centre for its 'unsatisfactory' reply on the gas crisis amid the West Asia conflict. He questioned the government's denial of a shortage and PM Modi's pre-war Israel visit, warning to raise the issue in Parliament.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh said that the Centre failed to provide satisfactory answers to the opposition at an all-party meeting on the gas and oil situation amid the West Asia conflict. He stated that while people across the country were queuing for gas cylinders, the government continued to deny any shortage, and had offered no satisfactory explanation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel two days before the war or the deterioration in ties with Iran. Singh said the veracity of the Centre's claims would become clear in the coming days, adding that the opposition would raise the issue both in Parliament and outside if shortages persist.

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Centre's Response: No Domestic Cylinder Crisis

"The central government maintains that there is no crisis of oil and gas. A Union minister also claimed that if people are getting long dates for gas cylinder bookings, they should file complaints, and the government will act on them. The minister also said that 60 per cent of LPG is being produced domestically (in India)," Singh said.

He continued, "The minister expressed concern regarding commercial cylinders where needed, but did not accept that there is any crisis of domestic cylinders."

AAP Questions Foreign Policy Amidst Energy Concerns

The Rajya Sabha MP added that AAP had questioned the Prime Minister on the justification for visiting Israel two days before the war. He further questioned what benefit India gained by straining its previously friendly ties with Iran. He added that the government was aware that a significant share of India's oil and gas supply depends on routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor for energy imports.

"In such a situation, what was the need for India to become a party in this war?" he asked.

Singh concluded by stating, "The government gave its answer in its own way. The government is claiming that the public will not face any difficulty regarding LPG, but if there is difficulty, the opposition will have to raise its voice." He said the truth of the government's claims would become clear in the next two to four days. (ANI)