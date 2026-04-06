BJP leader Sanjay Seth slammed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, calling the Sandeshkhali incident a 'black dot' on the state. He accused her of protecting the accused, Shahjahan, and failing to ensure the safety of women in Bengal.

Sandeshkhali a 'Black Dot' on Bengal

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence and BJP leader, Sanjay Seth, on Monday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the safety of women in the state, recalling the Sandeshkhali sexual assault and land-grabbing cases. Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Seth called Sandeshkhali a black dot on West Bengal, alleging that CM Mamata Banerjee tried to save the accused Shahjahan. He said, "Bashirhat and Sandeshkhali are not known for jobs, education or health facilities. Sandeshkhali brought shame and was a black dot on Bengal. The atrocities against Bengal's women; the whole state was ashamed. On one hand, the Prime Minister is calling for 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'; on the other hand, what happened in Sandeshkhali was disgusting. Mamata didi did all to save him (the accused)."

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Sandeshkhali came into the limelight in 2024, when the women in the North 24 Parganas district came out on the streets against the ruling TMC and Shahjahan, accusing the strongman and his aides of perpetrating gross excesses and atrocities on them while also gobbling up their land. Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

Accusations of Aiding Illegal Immigrants

Meanwhile, Sanjay Seth also accused the ruling TMC government of aiding illegal immigrants, and backed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state. "Should infiltrators run the government and decide policies? No. Bengal is not a shelter for Bangladeshi immigrants, but to save her throne, Mamata called them and got their voter IDs made. She is also concerned with her throne and nephew. The rule of law has collapsed in Bengal. Why were you hurt by the CAA and the SIR? It was a judicial process," he said.

SIR exercise became an issue of contention in West Bengal, as the TMC accused the Election Commission of working on the behest of the BJP. The total number of voters in West Bengal now stands at 7,04,59,284 voters (7.04 crore) as compared to 7,66,37,529 (7.66 crore) before the SIR exercise, showing a change of more than 61 lakh names in the list. More than 60 lakh electors were under adjudication.

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.