Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to intervene in the Iran-Israel conflict and halt the war. He criticised government's silence on the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, a "true friend" of India.

Raut Questions Government's Silence

Speaking to the reporters,Raut said, "Modi ji is a world leader, and a 'Vishwaguru' he should stop the Iran-Israel conflict. Modi ji should tell his friends to stop this. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was recognised by the whole world except Israel. He was a true friend of India who always supported our country. He was also a follower of Nehru ji. Is this what Modi ji is angry about? When such a leader is killed, India's PM and President should express condolences. Who are they afraid of - Israel or President Trump?"

US-Israel Strike Confirms Khamenei's Death

This comes amid heightened tensions after a joint missile strike titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28. US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media have confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the February 28 US-Israel strikes, alongside his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

PM Modi's Diplomatic Engagements

Earlier today, PM Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation and emphasised the need to ensure the safety of civilians as a priority. PM Modi also reiterated "The need for an early cessation of hostilities." Prime Minsiter said he held a telephonic conversation with Netanyahu and expressed India's concerns over recent developments amd emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority.

Furthermore, PM Modi also said he spoke with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and strongly condemned the recent attacks on the UAE, expressing condolences over the loss of lives. (ANI)