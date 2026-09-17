Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised Eknath Shinde's Gujarat visit, stating PM Modi is his true leader. Raut urged PM Modi to retire at 75 and hand over leadership, also commenting on the Marathwada drought and Maratha reservation issues.

Raut questions PM Modi's continuation, slams Shinde's loyalty

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday criticised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for visiting Gujarat and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s continuation in politics, saying that at 75, he should retire from political life. Raut said PM Modi’s resolve should now be to hand over the leadership of the country to the “right person”. “Now his resolve should be to hand over the leadership of this country to the right person. I don't know how his health is, but the health of this country has deteriorated. We congratulate him,” Raut said.

On Shinde’s visit to Gujarat, Raut said Modi was Shinde’s leader and party chief, adding that Shinde’s party headquarters was in Gujarat and therefore he had to go there. Raut said the Shinder faction of the Shiv Sena was actually a part of the BJP and alleged that Shinde had shown that PM Modi, and not Balasaheb Thackeray, was his leader.

Criticism on Marathwada drought relief

On Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rejecting the agitation over Marathwada drought relief, Raut said assurances had been given for a long time but had not been fulfilled. He said the agitation was being held because the assurances had not been implemented and claimed that nobody paid attention to what the Chief Minister said.

'Government duping people' on Maratha reservation

On Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange, Raut said if the government had satisfied the demands, it would have been welcome. He alleged that ministers took an aggressive stance in the Cabinet and later went to “lick their boots” when things went wrong, questioning why they had gone to do so. “Ministers take an aggressive stance in the Cabinet and then when things go wrong, they go to lick their boots, I am saying. ..then why did they go to hem? The government is duping the people,” he said.