Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut slammed the BJP over protest detentions, calling the agitation a 'revolution.' He likened the government's actions to Hitler's Germany, alleged an 'Emergency-like situation,' and vowed to join protests in Delhi.

Sanjay Raut Slams BJP Over Protest Detentions

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday criticised the BJP over detentions linked to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests, describing the agitation as a broader movement for democracy and alleging that the government was suppressing dissent. Speaking at a press conference, Raut said, "This issue is not limited to the CJP alone; it is a revolution by students and the youth. When students across the country take to the streets, it is called a revolution," Raut said.

'Emergency-like Situation in Nation'

"Hitler used this same kind of behaviour in Germany during his final days. Suppressing the protest. Arresting the opposition. Keeping people locked up in the house...The agitation has not stopped. Former Chief Ministers and Members of Parliament are being detained. A regime of detention and police rule prevails in the country. One must admit that an Emergency-like situation exists in the nation," he added. Referring to Rahul Gandhi's call for a protest in Delhi from Monday, Raut said he would travel to the national capital to participate in the demonstrations. "Rahul Gandhi has called everyone to Delhi starting tomorrow, and we, too, will remain in Delhi. Whether we face arrest or police gunfire, we will stand tall and fight for democracy," he said.

'Mogambo Will Weep': Raut's Jibe at Centre

Raut accused the BJP of turning India into a "Banana Republic" and alleged that the government had deployed people dressed in saffron to deal with protesters. He also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the handling of the demonstrations. "Mogambo Modi, this time, Mogambo won't be happy; this time, Mogambo will weep, flee, and go underground," Raut said.

Alleging a heavy security deployment around Shah's residence in Delhi, Raut claimed that 150,000 armed police personnel had been deployed in the area and that forces had been summoned from Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh and Assam.

Predicts Divisions in BJP

He also alleged that dissent was emerging within the BJP and predicted divisions within the ruling party, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not remain in power beyond March.

Criticises Tushar Gandhi's Detention

Raut further criticised the detention of Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, during protests in Mumbai, calling the incident shameful and demanding an apology from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "Tushar Gandhi cannot be kept in a lockup. The claim that he was being taken for a medical checkup is false," Raut said, alleging that Gandhi had been taken away through a back exit and transported to Borivali instead of Santacruz.

Raut also accused the Centre of failing to address concerns over the detentions in Delhi and questioned the security arrangements around the residences of PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.