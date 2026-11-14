A car was completely gutted by fire on the Shankar Vihar flyover in Delhi. The occupants safely escaped after noticing smoke, returning from a pilgrimage. In a separate incident, 11 people were rescued from a burning building in Malviya Nagar.

Car Catches Fire on Shankar Vihar Flyover Occupants Escape Unharmed

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): A car caught fire on the Shankar Vihar flyover in Delhi, leaving the vehicle completely gutted, while its occupants managed to escape without sustaining any injuries. According to Saurabh Jain, who was driving the vehicle, he and his companions were returning from a pilgrimage to Balaji, Salasar and Khatu-ji when they noticed smoke coming from the car.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Jain said that the vehicle belonged to his friend and had been borrowed for the pilgrimage. He said they immediately pulled over after noticing what appeared to be smoke, after which the car caught fire. Jain added that all the occupants managed to move away from the vehicle in time and escaped without any personal harm. "The vehicle belongs to a friend of mine. We had borrowed it to visit Balaji, Salasar, and Khatu-ji for a pilgrimage. On our way back, a short distance away, we noticed something that looked like smoke. We pulled the vehicle over to the side, and it immediately caught fire; we managed to get out and move away quickly. Essentially, the empty vehicle burned down, but we did not suffer any personal harm," Jain said.

The car was completely gutted in the fire. Further details are awaited. Earlier in November, a fire broke out in the basement of a building in the Khidki Extension area of Malviya Nagar in South Delhi, officials said. Acting swiftly upon receiving the distress call, the Delhi Fire Services rushed three fire tenders to the spot, successfully rescuing 10 to 11 people trapped in the building. The fire, which reportedly started in a car parked inside the basement, was brought under control within 20 minutes. Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Kamlesh said, "We received a call and reached Malviya Nagar; we even tried calling the person who reported it. It took us about 15 to 20 minutes to extinguish the fire in the car. Three fire engines arrived. We rescued 10 to 11 people." Officials added that the situation was brought under control quickly, preventing the flames from spreading further into the residential floors. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. (ANI)