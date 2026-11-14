The tragic road accident in Assam's Golaghat district near Kaziranga National Park has claimed 25 lives. Officials are currently coordinating victim identification, post-mortem procedures, and the transport of remains to their families.

Kaziranga Road Accident Death Toll Rises To 25 In Golaghat Tragedy

Golaghat (Assam) [India], November 14 (ANI): The death toll in the tragic Kaziranga road accident has risen to 25, including 14 women and 11 men, with 23 victims identified so far and two remaining unidentified, Additional District Commissioner of Golaghat, Jintu Bora, said on Friday.

Providing an update on the casualties, Bora said that 19 injured people had initially been sent to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, of whom two subsequently succumbed to their injuries. He added that one person at the hospital was yet to be identified. "There have been 25 deaths, including 14 women and 11 men. Regarding the injured: we had sent 19 people to Jorhat Medical College, two of whom have since passed away. One person there has yet to be identified. So far, 23 out of the 25 individuals have been identified; two remain unidentified," Bora told reporters.

Sharing details about the identified victims, the Additional District Commissioner said that nine deceased were from Nagaon district, while one was from Karbi Anglong district and another was from Bihar. Providing details of the victim from Bihar, Bora identified him as Mohammad Rafiq Ali, son of Sami Ahmed, aged 38, whose address was listed as Tufanpur in Madhubani district. "Nine are from the Nagaon district, one is from the Karbi Anglong district, and one is from Bihar... his name is Mohammad Rafiq Ali, son of Sami Ahmed... He is 38 years old. His address is listed as Tufanpur, Madhubani district," he said.

Bora further informed that post-mortem examinations of the deceased would begin at 6 am on Sunday, with medical teams from Jorhat Medical College and Guwahati Medical College arriving to assist in the process. "Post-mortems will begin here tomorrow at 6:00 AM. Teams from both Jorhat Medical College and Guwahati Medical College are arriving; we will have three teams working simultaneously starting at 6:00 AM," he said.

The district administration has also made arrangements for the transportation of the deceased to their respective hometowns to ensure that their bodies are returned to their families with dignity. "We have also arranged vehicles to ensure that the deceased can be transported back to their homes in a dignified manner," the Additional District Commissioner said. The administration is coordinating the identification process, post-mortem examinations and transportation arrangements as it continues to assist the families affected by the accident.

Earlier on Friday, a severe head-on collision occurred between a passenger vehicle and a container truck in Assam's Golaghat district. The tragedy occurred in the Rongajaan area near the Kaziranga National Park, police said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, expressed profound grief over the incident, adding that all of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief. He wrote, "I am deeply distressed by the tragic accident in Kaziranga earlier today. The scale of this loss has shaken all of us, and my heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one. No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief." (ANI)