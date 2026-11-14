The MSME Ministry's Special Campaign 6.0 achieved widespread cleanliness across 142 locations, reclaiming office space and generating revenue through waste disposal while promoting environmental sustainability and effective record management.

MSME Ministry Conducts Special Campaign 6.0 Focusing On Cleanliness

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), along with its organisations, undertook a series of initiatives during Special Campaign 6.0 (2–31 October 2026), focusing on cleanliness, pendency reduction, record management and environmental sustainability across its offices and field establishments. According to the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, the campaign covered 142 locations, resulting in the reclamation of 1,500 sq. ft. of space and generation of ₹2,47,156 through the disposal of scrap and obsolete items, including e-waste.

Beyond office premises, the campaign also promoted cleanliness in public spaces, community participation and innovative approaches to e-waste reuse. The campaign also recorded significant progress in reducing pendency and improving record management. The Ministry undertook cleanliness drives at 142 locations, resulting in the reclamation of 1,500 sq. ft. of office space and generation of revenue amounting to ₹2,47,156 through the disposal of scrap and obsolete items, including e-waste.

Significant achievements were also recorded in pendency reduction and records management, including: Disposal of 11 PMO references, 29 references received from Members of Parliament and 2 Parliamentary Assurances. Redressal of 1,973 public grievances and 84 grievance appeals. Review of 2,924 physical files, of which 233 files were weeded out. Review of 355 e-files, of which 87 e-files were closed.

The campaign commenced with a Swachhata pledge administered to around 250 officials of the Ministry and its field offices, building on the momentum of Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 (17th September–2nd October). Citizens were also encouraged to take the online pledge through the Ministry's website.

Extending cleanliness drives to public spaces, NSIC's Head Office team, along with Safai Mitras, undertook cleaning activities at nearby public places including metro stations, parks, etc. Shopkeepers, students and residents were sensitised about waste segregation and keeping public spaces clean. At Rajajinagar Industrial Area, Bengaluru, NSIC's Branch Office and local volunteers cleared litter, cleaned public walkways and segregated biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Neighbouring industrialists were also sensitised about sustainable waste management. Similarly, MGIRI organised a cleanliness drive at the river ghat in Yelakeli village, Wardha district, Maharashtra, on October 13, 2026.

MGIRI, Wardha, demonstrated the potential of e-waste reuse by developing a functional Charkha almost entirely from discarded electronic components. Motherboards, PCB strips, pulleys from old DVD drives, bearings and other discarded components were repurposed to create the working model. The initiative exemplifies the principles of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, showcasing innovation in converting electronic waste into useful products.

The Ministry introduced greenery across its office workspaces by placing potted plants along workstation partitions, creating a fresher and more welcoming environment. NSIC’s Branch Office at Naini developed a Swachhata Selfie Point by creatively shaping its garden lawn into the letters “N S I C”. The initiative was executed in-house at zero cost, without the use of plastic or flex materials, presenting a simple, sustainable and replicable model for other offices. Additionally, NSIC Head Office enhanced its reception areas by incorporating greenery, further promoting a clean, green and welcoming workplace environment.

Citizen engagement remained an important component of the campaign. On October 6th, MGIRI organised a Swachhata and hygiene awareness programme involving staff and villagers at Go-Vigyan Anusandhan Kendra, Devlapar. Similarly, KVIC engaged with students and local communities through awareness programmes. On October 5th, it organised a seminar, debate and essay competition for over 100 students at Nandkishore Kailash Chandra Mahavidyalaya, Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, along with Charkha and pottery-wheel demonstrations. Swachhata pledges were also administered at schools and colleges during a PMEGP awareness camp in Ooty and at Mohamed Sathak College, Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. Standees and banners were displayed across offices to spread awareness about the campaign among officials and visitors. Ministry officials were also encouraged to undertake identified courses on e-waste management and record management through the i-GOT Karmayogi platform.

Special Campaign 6.0 reaffirmed the significance of collective participation in promoting cleanliness, sustainability and environmental responsibility. The Ministry of MSME remains committed to institutionalising these initiatives through regular cleanliness drives, expeditious disposal of pending matters, effective records management and scientific disposal of e-waste. These sustained efforts aim to foster cleaner, greener and more efficient workplaces across the MSME ecosystem.