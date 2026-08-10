Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Parliament will face disruptions until the no-confidence motion is taken up and an explanation is given on the Jantar Mantar incident, including the alleged attack on protesters and who was responsible for it.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said Parliament proceedings will continue to face disruptions until the no-confidence motion is taken up and an explanation is provided on the Jantar Mantar incident, including the alleged attack on protesters and those responsible for it.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Raut said, "Until the matter of the no-confidence motion is taken up in the House, and until an explanation is given about what happened at Jantar Mantar, the attack on the protesters, who is responsible for it, and who gave the orders, no Bill will be passed peacefully in the House. The protests and disruptions will continue."

On MPs Meeting PM and Ministers

Further, Raut said there was no reason for surprise as Members of Parliament often meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise issues related to their constituencies. He said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Supriya Sule had suggested that MPs should collectively raise their issues with the Prime Minister, adding that there was nothing wrong with such meetings.

"Why should there be any surprise if MPs meet the Prime Minister? They are Members of Parliament, and they have issues concerning their respective constituencies. The Prime Minister is not coming to the House, and the Home Minister is also not coming to the House. So, when people meet them individually, it creates a sense of mystery -- why are they meeting alone? Supriya Tai said that we would take all your issues together and meet the Prime Minister. I have spoken to Supriya ji, and she said there is nothing wrong with it," he said.

"Similarly, if any MLA meets the Chief Minister, irrespective of which party they belong to, there should be nothing mysterious about it. An MLA will naturally go to the Chief Minister with issues concerning their constituency. We are MPs, and if we feel we need to approach a particular minister, we should be able to do so," he further said.

Raut Slams West Bengal Govt Over Attack on Mamata

Raut also hit out at the West Bengal government over the alleged attack on former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy, questioning the state's law and order situation.

"But you cannot even defend the former Chief Minister of your own state. You say that this is a fight between the people and the Trinamool Congress. Okay? Then what does law and order mean? Who are these people? There is complete evidence showing that they are BJP goons," Raut said.

He added, "I want to tell the Chief Minister there: power comes and power goes. If this is a fight between the people and the Trinamool Congress, then understand this -- the Jantar Mantar issue is no longer just a local issue; it has now become an issue involving the entire country and Modi," he said.

A day earlier, Banerjee alleged that large stones were hurled at her car by "anti-social elements" in front of police personnel, claiming that the attack could have caused serious injuries or even death. (ANI)