Congress MP Imran Masood accused the Centre of attempting to impose a dictatorship by controlling institutions via the FCRA Bill. He also backed Jharkhand students protesting for exam reforms, advocating for dialogue over force.

Congress MP Accuses Centre of Authoritarianism

Congress MP Imran Masood on Monday launched a sharp attack against the Central Government over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill and the upcoming delimitation exercise, accusing the ruling dispensation of attempting to establish an authoritarian regime and undermine democratic norms.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital, the Congress leader alleged that the Union Government is seeking total control over national institutions to suppress opposition voices and civil society organisations. "The government wants to impose a dictatorship. Dictatorship cannot work in this country. They want to destroy democracy, seeking total control over everything," Masood said. "Ours is a democratic country, and such things are not tolerated in a democracy."

Details of FCRA Amendment Bill

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was reintroduced in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session. The Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability in the regulation of foreign contributions. It seeks to establish a Designated Authority tasked with overseeing foreign contributions and assets acquired through such capital in instances where an entity's FCRA registration stands cancelled, surrendered or lapsed.

Support for Jharkhand Student Protests

Further, addressing the ongoing agitations by job aspirants in Jharkhand regarding recruitment exam reforms, Masood reiterated the Congress party's support for student movements, emphasising that grievances in democratic governance must be resolved through dialogue rather than force. The Congress party is a coalition partner in the ruling alliance in Jharkhand alongside the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

"We have a government there, and we stand with the students' movement. In the states where we are in power, the students' concerns will be addressed through dialogue with the students themselves, not with lathi or bullets," the Congress leader added.

Job aspirants affiliated with the 'JPSC JSSC Reform Manch' assembled at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi on Monday, wearing customised white T-shirts marked "VOLUNTEER" as they prepared to march toward the Jharkhand State Assembly for a planned 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' demonstration.

Organisers equipped with megaphones were seen managing crowds, enrolling student volunteers, and issuing instructions to maintain strict discipline.

Student leaders emphasised that the demonstration must remain orderly, directing volunteers to coordinate with security personnel and report any attempt at vandalism or disruption.

The protest follows weeks of agitation over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Protesting students continue to demand an independent probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alongside structural administrative reforms. (ANI)