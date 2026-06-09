Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has challenged PM Narendra Modi to hold a press conference detailing his work over his 12-year tenure. Raut slammed comparisons with Jawaharlal Nehru, stating Modi cannot break the record of Nehru's work.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a press conference and inform the public about the work done under his tenure of 12 years. Recently, PM Modi completed 12 consecutive years in office.

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Raut challenges Modi's legacy against Nehru's

Slamming the BJP over the comparison between former PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Narendra Modi, Sanjay Raut said that the current government "cannot break the record of Pandit Nehru's work."

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, "The race for the post of Prime Minister is on, but democracy has been trampled under it. The Election Commission of the country has been trampled. They are running on the back of many constitutional institutions. Therefore, they should show courage to hold a press conference. They also had to wrap up Operation Sindoor under global pressure."

"PM Modi is acting very contrary to Nehru. Pandit Nehru was a brilliant leader who emerged from the country's freedom struggle. Pandit Nehru donated all his wealth to the country. The value of the wealth is 80 thousand crores today. Pandit Nehru created public enterprises. Oil companies, LIC, IITs and many more. What did Modi do? He should come and tell this in a press conference... You may have broken only Pandit Nehru's record of staying in office, but it is not impossible to break the record of Pandit Nehru's work," he added.

INDIA bloc's Prime Ministerial face

Meanwhile, when asked about the Prime Ministerial face for the INDIA bloc, following the alliance meeting in New Delhi, Raut suggested that "any common man" can be the PM. He said that Uddhav Thackeray, who joined the meeting virtually, called for unity in the alliance.

"Uddhav Thackeray will not be deciding the Prime Ministerial face for the INDIA bloc. Uddhav Thackeray said that the INDIA bloc should be united. If Modi can be, then any common man can (be the PM)," Raut said.

The INDIA bloc held a meeting on Monday which was joined by leaders from 25 parties. INDIA bloc chairperson and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the parties will meet every two months to enhance coordination on national issues and for greater synergy between partners of the opposition grouping to take on the BJP-led government. (ANI)