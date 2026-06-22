Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane slammed Sanjay Raut over allegations of money being used for defections, as six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction officially joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, deepening the split within the party.

Rane Slams Raut's 'Money for Defection' Claims

Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Narayan Rane on Monday launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, dismissing his allegations against rebel legislators and defending the decision of six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Speaking to ANI, Rane questioned the basis of Raut's claims that money had exchanged hands in the defection process and challenged him to provide evidence. "Don't attach so much importance to what Sanjay Raut says. Does he have any proof? On what grounds is he speaking that money was taken? Were you involved in hawala?... Why should I answer his questions? He is a 'gutter-chaap' character," Rane said.

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His remarks came after Raut accused several rebel MPs, including Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar, of betraying the Shiv Sena's ideology and alleged that financial inducements were behind the defections. Raut had claimed that splitting the Shiv Sena was akin to "tearing Maharashtra apart" and alleged that Nimbalkar had received money to switch sides.

6 UBT MPs Join Shinde Faction

Amid the ongoing political turmoil, six MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Addressing the media, Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena Chief, Eknath Shinde said, "Today, 6 MPs have joined us. Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar. So we have 3 Sanjays here with us. We have another Sanjay Rathod (MLA) here also. When we have Sanjay here, no need to talk about any other Sanjay, and you know who I am talking about..."

Deepening Split in Shiv Sena

The latest political developments mark another setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT), which has been grappling with internal unrest and speculation over defections. The rebellion gained momentum after six MPs skipped a recent parliamentary party meeting, fuelling reports of an imminent split within the faction.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp has maintained that the departing lawmakers have betrayed the party's ideology and the mandate of voters, while leaders of the Shinde faction have described the move as a return of "true Shiv Sainiks" to the party founded by Balasaheb Thackeray. (ANI)