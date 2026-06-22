Gujarat's GSRTC has launched a QR code payment system, generating over Rs 112.45 crore from 1.03 crore transactions between April 2025 and May 2026. This 'Digital Gujarat' initiative aims for seamless cashless travel across the state.

Realising the vision of 'Digital India' and 'Digital Gujarat', the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) on Monday set new benchmarks in passenger convenience, transparency, and quality transportation services. Under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, GSRTC has adopted modern technology to make travel more convenient and seamless for passengers.

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According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), as part of this initiative, GSRTC has implemented the ETM QR Code Payment System in its buses. Between April 2025 and May 2026, more than 1.03 Crore QR code transactions were recorded through the system, generating revenue of over Rs 112.45 crore for the Corporation. The ETM QR Code System has been introduced to provide passengers across the State with a seamless cashless travel experience. The initiative has witnessed a significant rise in adoption, with QR code transactions increasing from around 4.60 lakh in April 2025 to more than 17.34 lakh in May 2026. Through this facility, GSRTC is generating monthly revenue of approximately Rs 19.37 crore.

State-Wide Rollout and Adoption

GSRTC PRO Shraddha Bhatt stated that the Corporation has allocated 10,500 new E-BTM machines across its 125 depots under 16 divisions. Following the encouraging response to QR code-based ticket booking in premium buses, the facility has now been extended to all GSRTC services and depots across the State.

Enhancing Convenience and Transparency

As per the CMO, the QR code payment system eliminates the inconvenience of carrying or arranging change during travel, making ticket payments faster and more convenient for passengers. The initiative is also expected to further strengthen passenger-centric services across the GSRTC network.

Reduced cash transactions have ensured greater transparency in operations while saving time and effort for conductors.

Online Booking and Service Integration

In the digital age, the online advance booking facility has received an encouraging response from passengers, enabling hassle-free ticket reservations and reducing waiting time at bus stations. During the first six months of 2026, GSRTC operated a total of 39,372 premium and non-premium trips through this facility.

Further enhancing passenger convenience, GSRTC has integrated approximately 2,500 local trips covering distances exceeding 100 kilometres into its online reservation platform. This initiative enables passengers, particularly those in rural and remote areas, to book tickets for local bus services in advance from the comfort of their homes.

Vacation Season Booking Performance

During May 2026, amid the vacation season, the booking rate for GSRTC's premium AC services reached 78.85 per cent. Volvo bus services recorded booking rates of 50 per cent in April and 57.81 per cent in May, while non-premium sleeper buses remained a preferred choice among passengers, registering an average booking rate of 77.53 per cent during the first six months of 2026. (ANI)