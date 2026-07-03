Sanjay Agarwal has taken charge as the new Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission. CM Vishnu Deo Sai expressed confidence in his leadership to make yoga popular. The story also notes PM Modi hailing India's win at the World Yogasana Championships.

Sanjay Agarwal takes charge as Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission Chairman

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended the swearing-in ceremony of Sanjay Agarwal, who has officially taken charge as the new Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission. The CM attended the event to welcome the new leadership and outline the state government's vision for yoga education and training.

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Talking with the reporters on Thursday, Chhattisgarh CM expressed his confidence in the new appointee and mentioned that under his leadership, people will incorporate it into their daily routines. He said, "Today marked the swearing-in ceremony of Sanjay Agarwal, the newly appointed Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission. We all attended the event. Many congratulations and best wishes to Sanjay Agarwal; he is associated with Patanjali Peeth and possesses extensive experience in the field of yoga. Under his leadership, yoga will become even more popular in Chhattisgarh, and people will incorporate it into their daily routines."

India dominates World Yogasana Championships

Meanwhile, on June 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's dominant performance at the inaugural World Yogasana Championships, saying the country's 114-medal haul reflected the growing global recognition of yoga and congratulating the athletes for topping the medal standings.

The inaugural World Yogasana Championships, held at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad earlier this month, brought together 522 athletes from 78 countries, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Yogasana as a competitive sport.

Hosts India dominated the competition, finishing with 114 medals, including 102 gold, to comfortably top the medal standings. Japan finished a distant second with three gold, three silver and five bronze medals, while Argentina secured third place, courtesy of Nabila Barraza's tally of two gold and three silver medals.

Beyond India's overwhelming success, the event also highlighted the sport's growing international footprint, with countries such as Oman, Jordan, Iran and the United Arab Emirates participating in the championship, signalling the emergence of Yogasana as a developing competitive discipline across the Middle East.

International Day of Yoga focuses on healthy ageing

The International Day of Yoga was observed worldwide on June 21, and this year's theme was "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", focusing on the role of yoga in promoting long-term health, wellness and active living across all age groups.

Prime Minister Modi led the national celebrations in Kolkata, performing yoga asanas with thousands of participants at Red Road.

International Yoga Day has been observed annually on June 21 since the United Nations General Assembly adopted India's proposal in December 2014, following an initiative by Prime Minister Modi.

According to the United Nations, 2026 marks the 12th edition of the global observance. (ANI)