    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav summoned by CBI in Uttar Pradesh illegal mining case

    Under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the CBI issued a notice to Akhilesh Yadav, requiring him to appear for questioning in Delhi. The allegations include the clearance of 13 projects in a single day and the approval of 14 leases in violation of the e-tendering process.

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav summoned by CBI in Uttar Pradesh illegal mining case
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav as a witness in the Uttar Pradesh illegal mining case, scheduled for Thursday, February 29. This move comes as part of an investigation into the alleged issuance of mining leases in violation of the e-tendering process during Akhilesh Yadav's tenure as chief minister from 2012 to 2017.

    The case, initiated based on an order from the Allahabad High Court, accuses public servants of allowing illegal mining and renewing licenses despite a National Green Tribunal ban on mining.

    'Haven't resigned': Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dismisses rumours amid Congress crisis

    Under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the CBI issued a notice to Akhilesh Yadav, requiring him to appear for questioning in Delhi. The allegations include the clearance of 13 projects in a single day and the approval of 14 leases in violation of the e-tendering process.

    The FIR suggests that these actions occurred when Akhilesh Yadav held the mining portfolio. The CBI contends that illegal mining and extortion of money from leaseholders and drivers took place during 2012-2016.

    Akhilesh Yadav, responding to the BJP's victory in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, accused the party of being nervous about the INDIA bloc and manipulating other parties. He pledged to take action against rebel MLAs who cross-voted for the BJP during the elections.

    Calcutta High Court criticizes Mamata Banerjee govt's failure to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan

    The BJP won eight out of the ten contested seats, securing victory after seven SP MLAs crossed voted, leading to a tense political scenario in Uttar Pradesh.

