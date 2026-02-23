An STF jawan sustained injuries in an IED blast, allegedly planted by Maoists, during an area domination operation in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. The personnel was shifted to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment, police said.

A Special Task Force (STF) jawan sustained injuries on Monday when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), allegedly planted by Maoists, exploded during an area domination operation in the southern region of Bijapur district, police said.

The injured personnel was immediately shifted to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment, a senior police officer said.

SP Confirms Details of Blast

"On 23/02/2025, a joint team was on an area domination operation in the southern region of Bijapur district. During area domination duty, one STF jawan was injured in the blast of a pressure IED planted by Maoists," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Yadav.

A joint team was on a continued domination operation in the southern region of Bijapur. Further details are awaited. (ANI)