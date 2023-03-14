Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Same-sex marriage row: Dattatreya Hosabale says, 'marriage can only take place between opposite genders'

    The top court on Monday referred the pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages to a five-judge constitution bench for adjudication, saying it is a "very seminal issue".

    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday (March 14) said the organisation agrees with the Centre's view on same-sex marriage and claimed that marriage can only take place between persons of opposite genders.

    The centraal government is seen opposing in the Supreme Court a batch of petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages, claiming they will cause a "complete havoc" with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values.

    "Marriage can only take place between persons of opposite genders. The Sangh agrees with the government's view on same-sex marriage," Hosabale said.

    When asked about Congress president Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the RSS, Hosabale said, 'I think there is no reason to comment on it. They follow their own political agenda. Everyone knows the reality of the RSS. As a prominent leader of the Opposition, he should express more responsibility."

    "The identity of India which has been a thing of pride for all who participated in the national freedom struggle has to be presented before the world in today's time. In the next 25 years, India has to not only develop economically and infrastructurally but also many other areas like sports and culture," the RSS leader said.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
