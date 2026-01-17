BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused WB CM Mamata Banerjee of using violence to stop the SIR process, alleging attacks on election officials and protection of Rohingyas. He cited the suicide of a BLO and an attack on a BDO office in Farakka.

Patra Accuses TMC of Obstructing Revision Process

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sambit Patra on Saturday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to stop the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state. Patra alleged that election officials were being targeted and that violence was being used to obstruct the exercise. He also claimed that the Trinamool Congress was protecting Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, while referring to an alleged attack on a Block Development Office in Farakka in the presence of an MLA of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Patra said, "In many states of the country, the SIR process is underway in a systematic manner. This process also took place in 2003, and there was a lot of discussion about it. It has also been discussed on the floor of the House. SIR is also happening in Bengal, and attempts to stop it are being made not only through unconstitutional means but also through violence by Mamata Banerjee. Even election officials are not safe. So much pressure is being put on them that they are being forced to commit suicide." "An attack took place inside the BDO's office in Farakka, and at the time of the attack, TMC MLA Manirul Islam was present there. An attack took place on the BDO's office in Farakka in the presence of Manirul Islam... I want to tell Mamata Banerjee that this is not a story of 'Ram and Rahim' but a story of 'Rohingyas.' You want to protect 'Rohingyas,' you want to protect Bangladeshis," he said.

BLO Suicide Allegedly Due to TMC Threats

Patra alleged that a Booth Level Officer in the state died by suicide after being repeatedly threatened by TMC workers for carrying out his official duties, accusing Chief Minister Banerjee of creating fear and violence in the state and claiming that "blood is being shed in Bengal." "The BLO at booth number 110 in the 150 Jadavpur Assembly constituency was an honest officer. His name was Ashok Das... He committed such a 'crime' that, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, he was diligently and fully carrying out the work entrusted to him as a BLO by the Government of India. In return, he was threatened. TMC workers Ananya Banerjee and Raju Biswas from Ward No. 109 threatened him that 'if even a single infiltrator's name is struck off, you won't be spared, nor will your children and wife.' When he received repeated threats, Ashok Das took his own life... His wife has filed an FIR against TMC... Mamata Banerjee is attempting to 'divide and break Bengal'... Blood is being shed in Bengal. This is murder," he said.

Allegations of Appeasement Politics

He accused Mamata Banerjee of promoting appeasement politics, claiming it has created a divisive atmosphere in the state. "Bengal is the land of spirituality, penance, and sacrifice, but with great sorrow today I have to say that on that very land of penance, the kind of governance that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has allowed has created an atmosphere in Bengal akin to 'Banga-Bhanga'... Mamata Banerjee's efforts, built on the foundation of appeasement, aim to isolate Bengal... Is Bengal a part of India or not?" he said. (ANI)