SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has urged the Supreme Court and Allahabad High Court to take suo motu cognisance of the transfer of a Sambhal CJM who ordered an FIR against a senior police officer in the November 2024 violence case.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court to take suo motu cognisance of the transfer of Sambhal's Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Vibhanshu Sudhir. CJM Vibhanshu Sudhir had ordered an FIR against Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anuj Chaudhary in the Sambhal violence case.

Speaking to ANI, Akhilesh Yadav said, "I hope that the Supreme Court and High Court will take suo motu cognisance of this matter. I believe that the intellectuals and judges of the country will themselves take cognisance of this issue."

Background of Sambhal Violence

On January 14, the CJM court in Sambhal ordered registration of an FIR against ASP Anuj Chaudhary, Inspector Anuj Tomar and several other police personnel over allegations that a youth was shot during the Sambhal violence.

The violent clashes erupted during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on November 19, 2024. The survey, ordered by the court and part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, sought to determine whether the mosque was originally a temple. Three people were killed, and nearly two dozen, including policemen and senior officials, were injured during the clashes. Police had to use tear gas and appeal to the stone pelters to control the situation.

Action Against Alleged Mastermind

In a development in the case, Uttar Pradesh Police and administrative officials on Wednesday attached the house of Sharik Satha, identified as the mastermind behind the November 2024 violence, following court orders.

A heavy police force and teams from the revenue department were deployed at the four-storey property, located in one of the most expensive areas of the city, to carry out the attachment. Tehsildar Dhirendra Kumar said, "As per the instructions of the Court, Sharik Satha's property will be attached... Teams of the revenue department and the police have been deployed... This property is located in one of the most expensive areas of the city... This building has four storeys, but only the floor owned by the absconding accused will be attached." (ANI)