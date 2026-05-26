Biju Janata Dal accused Rajya Sabha MP Debasish Samantray of prioritising business interests and turning to the BJP after he resigned. The party slammed him for using the facilities it provided, including a fifth ticket and an MP post.

BJD Accuses Samantray of Prioritising Business Over Party

Biju Janata Dal on Tuesday accused Rajya Sabha MP Debasish Samantray of prioritising "business interests over the party's expectations", and "turning" to the BJP after he tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

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Expressing stern disappointment over Samantaray's decision, the BJD reflected on the facilities provided to him by the party, including giving a ticket for a fifth time, appointment as Chairman of OTDC, among other organisational positions. BJD accused the MP of using them and resigning to "pursue his own interests".

"Debashish Samantaray (in file pic) is resigning from the party to pursue his own interests, taking advantage of all the facilities provided by the party. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had given him a ticket for the fifth time and made him a Rajya Sabha MP. Naveen Babu had appointed him as Chairman of OTDC along with various organisational positions. He is turning towards the BJP, giving more importance to business interests than the party's expectations," BJD said.

Samantray Cites Being 'Belittled' in Resignation

This comes a day after Rajya Sabha MP Debasish Samantray on Monday resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

In a resignation letter addressed to BJD president Naveen Patnaik, he expressed gratitude for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha and for the opportunity to serve the people of the undivided Cuttack district and raise issues of Odisha at the national level.

In the letter, Samantray wrote, "I do hereby resign from the primary Membership of BJD today, i.e. 25 May. I shall always be indebted to you for nominating me to Rajya Sabha. I take this opportunity to express my sincere and deepest gratitude to you for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of undivided Cuttack district and to raise issues of Odisha at large, at the national level."

He further added, "I have always dedicated myself to the interest of the party and have, over the years, worked for the party with utmost conviction and commitment. However, I feel that, of late, I have been systematically belittled in the party and that the party does not require my services. Therefore, I have taken this hard decision in public interest and request you to accept my resignation."

BJP Leader on Potential Move

Reacting to Samantray's resignation and reports of his possible move towards the BJP, party leader Rabindra Narayan Behera said the party would follow whatever decision is taken at the organisational level. "Whatever decision the party takes, we are with it. We will definitely welcome him if the party takes that decision. Whatever decision the party takes, we will welcome it," he said. (ANI)