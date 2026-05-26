CNG prices in Delhi have increased for the fourth time in 15 days, reaching Rs 83.09/kg. This has angered commuters and taxi drivers, who are demanding fare revisions as their incomes are severely affected by the rising fuel costs.

The fourth CNG price hike in the national capital in less than 15 days has severely troubled the users of CNG-powered vehicles, with daily commuters complaining of the impact on finances and auto and taxi drivers raising concerns over no effective revision in fare rates, affecting their income. The prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) have increased by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi with effect from Tuesday, adding to the commuting burden for users of CNG-powered vehicles. CNG will now cost Rs 83.09 per kg in the national capital.

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Commuters, Drivers Slam Price Hike

Speaking with ANI, a commuter questioned the government over the price hike, stating that the CNG is no longer a pocket-friendly fuel. "There hasn't been any problem in the CNG supply, so why are prices increasing? Only the companies and the government know why. It will definitely impact the common man's pocket. Now that it has reached Rs 80, what difference is left between it and petrol?" he asked.

Meanwhile, a taxi driver reflected on the financial troubles faced by the common public amid the increase in prices of essential commodities, such as fuel. "It's not produced in our country. It comes from outside, so it's a problem for everyone. What will happen to the lives of common people? We are auto drivers. Since it's increasing for everyone, it's not just our problem," he said.

Another taxi driver expressed disappointment over the lack of an increase in fare rates, adversely impacting the income of the drivers. "CNG prices should be lower; there's starvation in the country. They've increased petrol prices, they've increased CNG prices, but the transport fares remain the same. Why don't they increase the fares? A driver is operating a 12 lakh rupee car, and the passenger is paying only ₹150. What is all this? Why should CNG prices increase so much? The prices should have remained what they were before. If they increase gas prices, they should at least increase the fares. The public is distressed; people have no business. What more can happen than this?" he questioned.

Another taxi driver urged the government to take cognisance of the matter and provide relief to the public amid the repeated hikes. "The price of CNG has increased by Rs 2, and it's making a difference for us. Please reduce the CNG rates a bit.," he said.

Recent Hikes and Wider Impact

The latest revision makes it the fourth hike in CNG prices in less than 15 days. It comes just days after the previous hike of Re 1 in CNG prices on Saturday.

Meanwhile, CNG prices have also increased by Rs 2 per kg in Mumbai, reaching Rs 84 per kg. These new rates have come into effect today.

The CNG hike also impacts public transport fleets in cities like Delhi, where a large share of buses and cabs run on the fuel.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Also on the Rise

Petrol and diesel prices were also hiked once again on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks amid continued volatility in global crude markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Following the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre.

Similar hikes were witnessed across major metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, adding to the burden on consumers and transport operators.

Government's Stance

However, the Centre maintained that it has forgone nearly Rs 14,000 crore in tax revenue after reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel to shield consumers from rising fuel prices, according to Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Petroleum Ministry.

The government had cut central excise duty by Rs 10 per litre on both petrol and diesel on March 27, following a sharp rise in global crude oil prices due to tensions in West Asia. (ANI)