Nibe Aeronautics signed an LOI with De Havilland Canada for Twin Otter amphibious aircraft, boosting regional aviation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated NIBE Group's new Defence Manufacturing Complex in Shirdi to produce advanced systems.

Nibe Aeronautics Signs LOI for Amphibious Aircraft

The Nibe Aeronautics has signed an LOI (Letter of Intent) for Twin Otter amphibious aircraft with De Havilland Canada, for major boost for regional aviation and seaplane connectivity. The signing was done in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 23 in Shirdi.

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"The program aligns perfectly with the Government of India's UDAN and RCS vision under Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, enabling connectivity to remote regions, islands, and coastal destinations while strengthening tourism and last-mile air access across the country," Nibe Aeronautics said as per a statement.

NIBE Group's Defence Manufacturing Push

Earlier, the Nibe Group signed a joint venture with Elbit Systems, Israel, for the establishment of advanced energetic materials and propellant manufacturing facilities in India. The Parties intend to establish a New Company to manufacture and supply strategic defence products in India, in alignment with the Government of India's "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives.

On May 23, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, inaugurated a Defence Manufacturing Complex of a private sector company, NIBE Group, at Shirdi. The complex intends to manufacture advanced artillery systems, missiles and space technologies, rocket systems, energetic materials, and autonomous defence platforms.

Rajnath Singh on Self-Reliance

Rajnath Singh stressed the importance of self-reliance in ammunition production, and exuded confidence that the complex would help in fulfilling the operational requirements of the defence forces & bolster the industrial ecosystem of the country.

He stated that defence production, which was earlier largely confined to the Public Sector Units and Ordnance factories, was opened to the private sector by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. "We recognised the capabilities of the private sector as it can transform India into a global manufacturing hub," he said.

Defence Minister emphasised that the outcome of future wars will be determined by the nation's advancements and capabilities in munitions and automation, and not by the size of its forces. "Glimpses of this reality can be witnessed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the West Asia situation. India demonstrated this capability during Operation Sindoor," he said. (ANI)