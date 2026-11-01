Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav attacked the Centre and ECI over alleged political vendetta, while Akhilesh Yadav questioned the BJP's election results as opposition leaders gathered for the INDIA bloc's mega rally in the national capital.

Dharmendra Yadav Criticizes Government and Election Commission

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, asserting that a "historic shift" is underway and that the will of the people will prevail over those acting like "dictators." Speaking to ANI during the INDIA bloc's mega rally in the national capital, the SP leader said: "A historic shift is coming. Everyone has had to bow before the will of the people—even dictators. The current dictator—Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar—will also have to bow. The present governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, which are hell-bent on acting like dictators, will also be forced to yield before the power of the people."

Reacting to the ongoing legal actions and incarceration of senior SP leader Azam Khan, Yadav termed it an example of extreme political vendetta. "It is the height of vindictiveness—the ultimate expression of exploitation, injustice, and oppression. And those who are perpetrating this injustice and oppression will, one day, have to face the consequences," Yadav said. The remarks were made as senior opposition leaders gathered in Delhi for the INDIA bloc's demonstration against the policies and actions of the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

SBSP Counter-Attack and Opposition Disputes

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar launched a scathing attack on opposition parties on Sunday, alleging that they "do not believe in democracy" and evade constructive discussions inside Parliament. Speaking to ANI in Ambedkar Nagar, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief questioned the opposition's conduct during legislative sessions, accusing them of taking debates to the streets rather than raising issues on the floor of the House. "These (opposition) people do not believe in democracy. When Parliament is in session, discussions and debates should take place inside the House, but these people hold discussions and debates outside the House... These people run away from it, he said.

Akhilesh Yadav Questions Election Integrity

Earlier, ahead of joining the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' march at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party. Pointing to the recent Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council biennial election results, where the BJP won six seats and the SP secured five, Yadav mocked the ruling party's "double engine" slogan, saying it had collapsed into a "double zero" and a "double defeat" following alleged counting irregularities and recounts in key constituencies.

Taking direct aim at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Election Commission of India (ECI), Yadav questioned the metrics behind the removal of millions of voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Akhilesh claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has acknowledged that 1.27 crore (12.7 million) votes have decreased after the party's loss in MLC elections. "The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh himself has admitted that 1.27 crore (12.7 million) votes have decreased. And when did he remember this? When they lost the MLC election. Those who used to boast about a 'double engine' ended up scoring a 'double zero' right there. And not just a double zero; alongside that double zero, they couldn't even accept defeat the first time. They colluded with the Election Commission and got a recount done. So think about it: double engine, double zero, and a double defeat in the very same election! And after all that, what are they suddenly claiming? That 1.27 crore votes don't belong to Hindus," he told reporters. (ANI)