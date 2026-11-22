Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other prominent leaders paid heartfelt tributes to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary, honoring his legacy as a three-time CM and former Defence Minister.

Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav on Anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tribute to former CM and Samajwadi Party founder, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, on his birth anniversary. “A humble tribute on the birth anniversary of former Defence Minister, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and 'Padma Vibhushan' awardee Mulayam Singh Yadav,” the Chief Minister posted on X.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also paid respects to the former UP CM. "On the birth anniversary of Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, I pay my deepest respects to him," Maurya said in an X post. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal also paid tributes and wrote on X, “On the birth anniversary of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, founder of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, I pay my deepest respects to him.”

Born in Etawah on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992. He was elected 10 times to the Uttar Pradesh assembly and seven times to the Lok Sabha and was popularly known as 'Netaji'. He was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh three times. He also won the Lok Sabha seat from Mainpuri in the 2019 polls and served as an MP before he died on October 10, 2022, at the age of 82. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously by President Droupadi Murmu.

Several Samajwadi Party leaders also paid tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav this morning. Former UP MLA Santosh Pandey posted on X, “Your gentle thoughts will live on…. On the birth anniversary of the founder of the Samajwadi Party, former Defence Minister of India, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and revered leader, the ‘Padma Vibhushan’ honoree, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, I offer my deepest respects and heartfelt tribute.” SP leader Anil Kumar Yadav said, “A fervent proponent of socialist ideology, founder of the Samajwadi Party, former Defence Minister of the country, and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh—the respected 'Netaji' Mulayam Singh Yadav, a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan—I offer my deepest, heartfelt tributes to him on his birth anniversary.”