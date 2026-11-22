CM Yogi Adityanath, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, and other leaders marked the 79th NCC Raising Day by lauding the organization's role in fostering discipline, patriotism, and leadership, contributing significantly to a vision of a Developed India.

Leaders Celebrate 79th National Cadet Corps Raising Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday extended greetings to National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, officers and instructors on the occasion of the organisation's 79th Raising Day, highlighting its contribution to nation-building, discipline and leadership among the youth. CM Yogi said the NCC instils discipline, a spirit of public service, self-confidence, leadership and a sense of duty towards the nation among young people.

He also praised the dedication and patriotic spirit of NCC cadets, saying their commitment to the country is contributing to the vision of a 'Developed India'. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended greetings to NCC cadets, officers, instructors and personnel, emphasising the organisation's role in instilling patriotism, discipline and selfless service among the younger generation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also joined in, highlighting the NCC's role in character building, teamwork, and patience. The NCC, established under the National Cadet Corps Act of 1948, has grown to become the world's largest uniformed youth organisation with approximately 20 lakh cadets.