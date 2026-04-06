Assam's Samaguri constituency is set for a multi-cornered 2026 election contest featuring Congress, BJP, and AIUDF. A historical stronghold for Congress, the seat will see a key battle between Tanzil Hussain (INC) and Anil Saikia (BJP).

Historical Context of Samaguri Constituency Established in 1951, it has taken part in 14 Assembly elections to date, including the 2024 by-election. Congress has been the dominant political force in the Samaguri constituency, winning the seat 10 times, while the BJP, AGP, Janata Party, and an Independent have each secured it once. Past Election Performance 2021 Assembly Elections In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain won the Samaguri seat with a margin of 26,098 votes (18.81%), securing 81,123 votes and a vote share of 58.09%. He defeated BJP candidate Anil Saikia, who polled 55,025 votes (39.04%), while ASMJTYP's Abidur Rahman stood third with 14,515 votes (11.36%). 2016 Assembly Elections In the 2016 Assembly elections, Hussain had secured a much larger victory margin of 40,193 votes (38.11%), polling 62,962 votes with a 59.71% vote share. BJP's Jitu Goswami finished second with 51,849 votes (40.59%), while AIUDF candidate Moskur Rahman Choudhary came third with 6,726 votes (5.26%). Electorate Statistics According to the Election Commission, the Samaguri constituency had a total of 1,41,439 voters in the 2021 Assembly elections, including 71,718 male voters, 68,973 female voters, and one voter from the third gender. A total of 747 postal votes were cast, while the number of service voters stood at 260, comprising 259 men and one woman.In comparison, the electorate in 2016 stood at 1,27,777, with 66,963 male voters and 60,612 female voters, and no voters from the third gender category. The constituency recorded 202 valid postal votes that year, while the number of service voters was 177, including 120 men and 57 women. Assam Election Schedule Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Samaguri Assembly constituency in Assam's Nagaon district is set for a multi-cornered contest in the 2026 elections, with candidates from Congress, BJP, and AIUDF in the fray, as the seat, historically dominated by the Congress, heads into another electoral battle. In the 2026 Assembly election, candidates in the fray include Tanzil Hussain from the Congress, Anil Saikia from the BJP, Abdul Aziz representing the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), along with Independent candidates.Established in 1951, it has taken part in 14 Assembly elections to date, including the 2024 by-election. Congress has been the dominant political force in the Samaguri constituency, winning the seat 10 times, while the BJP, AGP, Janata Party, and an Independent have each secured it once.In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain won the Samaguri seat with a margin of 26,098 votes (18.81%), securing 81,123 votes and a vote share of 58.09%. He defeated BJP candidate Anil Saikia, who polled 55,025 votes (39.04%), while ASMJTYP's Abidur Rahman stood third with 14,515 votes (11.36%).In the 2016 Assembly elections, Hussain had secured a much larger victory margin of 40,193 votes (38.11%), polling 62,962 votes with a 59.71% vote share. BJP's Jitu Goswami finished second with 51,849 votes (40.59%), while AIUDF candidate Moskur Rahman Choudhary came third with 6,726 votes (5.26%).According to the Election Commission, the Samaguri constituency had a total of 1,41,439 voters in the 2021 Assembly elections, including 71,718 male voters, 68,973 female voters, and one voter from the third gender. A total of 747 postal votes were cast, while the number of service voters stood at 260, comprising 259 men and one woman.In comparison, the electorate in 2016 stood at 1,27,777, with 66,963 male voters and 60,612 female voters, and no voters from the third gender category. The constituency recorded 202 valid postal votes that year, while the number of service voters was 177, including 120 men and 57 women.Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source