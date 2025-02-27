Sam Pitroda's hacking claims baseless, ignorant; IIT-Ranchi doesn't exist, says Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education refuted Sam Pitroda's claims of a hacking incident during a virtual session at 'IIT Ranchi', stating no such institution exists and warning of legal action for attempts to defame premier institutions.

Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

The Ministry of Education has strongly refuted claims made by Indian Overseas Congress president Sam Pitroda regarding an alleged hacking incident during a virtual interaction with students at "IIT Ranchi." The ministry dismissed Pitroda's remarks as "baseless" and also clarified that no such institution exists in Ranchi, emphasizing that his statement reflects a lack of awareness.

Pitroda, in a webcast on X on February 22, 2025, alleged that his online session with "several hundred students" at "IIT Ranchi" was disrupted when hackers played pornographic content. He questioned whether such incidents should be tolerated in a democracy.

In response, the Ministry of Education issued a firm clarification, stating that there is no Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Ranchi. "It has come to our notice that Shri Sam Pitroda shared a video on his X handle claiming he was speaking at IIT Ranchi when the event was disrupted due to hacking. It is hereby clarified that there is no IIT in Ranchi. Therefore, the statement made in that video is not only baseless but also reeks of ignorance," the ministry said.

The ministry further acknowledged that Ranchi is home to an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) but confirmed that Pitroda had not been invited to any event by the institute. "IIIT Ranchi has confirmed that Shri Sam Pitroda was neither invited nor scheduled to speak at any conference or seminar, physically or virtually," the statement added.

Criticizing Pitroda’s remarks, the ministry accused him of attempting to tarnish the reputation of India’s premier IIT institutions. "Such a reckless statement seems to be an attempt to malign the image of an extremely reputed institution of the country, i.e., the Indian Institute of Technology. Unlike such an uninformed person, IIT's reputation is built on the merit, hard work, and achievements of many students, teachers, and academia," the statement read.

The ministry also warned of legal consequences for any attempts to damage the image of India’s top educational institutions. "The Ministry of Education condemns the statement and reiterates that any such attempt to malign the image of a premier institution will face legal repercussions," it said.

Pitroda has yet to respond to the ministry’s statement, but his comments have sparked discussions on social media, with many questioning the veracity of his claims. The controversy highlights the importance of verifying facts before making public allegations, especially when concerning institutions of national significance.

