Sam Pitroda clarified his ‘felt at home in Pakistan’ remarks, saying he meant shared history, not ignoring conflict. He stressed democracy and dialogue while BJP slammed Congress for being soft on Pakistan. Congress, NCP leaders gave mixed responses.

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda on Friday clarified his recent controversial remark about feeling “at home” in neighbouring countries, including Pakistan. In a statement posted on X, he said his comments were being misunderstood and his true intention was to highlight India’s shared history and people-to-people connections with its neighbours. "In light of recent discussions, I wish to clarify my remarks and put them in the full context of my IANS/AP7AM interview. My intention has always been to call attention to the realities we face: concerns about the electoral process, the importance of civil society and youth, and India’s role, both in its neighborhood and globally," Pitroda said.

Emphasising shared history, not ignoring conflict

Pitroda explained that when he said he 'felt at home' in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal, he meant to underline cultural and social bonds, not to dismiss pain or security threats.

“When I said that I often felt ‘at home’ visiting neighbouring countries, or that culturally and socially we share roots, I meant to emphasize shared history and people-to-people bonds – not to ignore pain, conflict, or the grave challenges we face from terror and geopolitical tensions,” he clarified.

Criticism of the 'Vishwaguru' narrative

He also responded to his earlier criticism of the “Vishwaguru” idea, saying his words were not meant to insult India but to caution against overconfidence.

“Likewise, when I challenged the ‘Vishwaguru’ narrative and said that it’s a myth that India is always on everyone’s mind, I was cautioning against overconfidence in image over substance. Foreign policy must be based on real influence, mutual trust, peace, and regional stability – not bravado or optics,” Pitroda said.

Calls to strengthen democracy and institutions

In his clarification, Pitroda stressed the importance of protecting democracy in India. “We need to defend democracy: ensuring free, fair elections; strengthening institutions; empowering youth; protecting minority rights; resisting polarization. These are not partisan issues, they go to the heart of what and who we are as a nation,” he stated.

He also said that his comments were aimed at fostering dialogue and empathy, not causing hurt. “If my words have caused confusion or hurt, I want to clarify that my aim was never to belittle anyone’s suffering or undermine legitimate concerns – but to foster honest conversation, empathy, and a more grounded and responsible approach to how India sees itself – and is seen – by others.”

Commitment to respectful dialogue

Pitroda concluded by saying he remains committed to transparency and constructive conversation. “Moving forward, I remain committed to transparency, respectful dialogue, and working towards a future where we strengthen institutions, civil society, safety, and security, so our actions truly live up to our ideals.”

BJP attacks Pitroda, calls Congress soft on Pakistan

The BJP strongly criticised Pitroda’s earlier remarks, accusing the Congress of being soft on Pakistan. BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla said, “The collab between Congress and Pakistan is very old. Congress has followed a policy where they gave a clean chit to Pakistan on 26/11, Pahalgam, Pulwama, and undermined Indian forces. Now Sam Pitroda says Pakistan is like his home. The soft corner Congress has for Pakistan is reflected time and again. INC means Islamabad National Congress, not Indian National Congress.”

BJP leader RP Singh also alleged that Pitroda’s statement reflected the mindset of Congress leadership. Referring to him as Rahul Gandhi’s mentor, Singh said, “Everyone knows that Rahul Gandhi and his mentor have special love for Pakistan.”

Congress response and other reactions

Congress leader Pawan Khera distanced himself from Pitroda's comment, saying he was unaware of what was said. He also targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), remarking, “RSS always talks about ‘Akhand Bharat’, but when someone else says it, they have a problem.”

Meanwhile, NCP MP Sunil Tatkare called Pitroda’s remarks “unfortunate” and “sad for India.” He said, “It is sad for India. He also grew up in India and achieved his status in India… It is unfortunate.”

Pitroda’s clarification comes at a time when India-Pakistan ties remain tense, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack in April. Pitroda has previously drawn fire for controversial remarks, including on inheritance tax and racial stereotyping of Indians. His latest clarification attempts to calm the storm by stressing his commitment to democracy, dialogue, and mutual respect.

(With ANI inputs)