Bollywood star Salman Khan is reportedly placed on the Pakistani government's 'Fourth Schedule' under its Anti-Terrorism Act after he mentioned 'Balochistan' and 'Pakistan' separately in a speech at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh. The move triggered debate online, with Pakistan calling the comment a challenge to its sovereignty, while Baloch activists welcomed the actor's phrasing.

Salman Khan's Balochistan remark: What happened

At the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Salman Khan was on stage with fellow Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, and spoke about the popularity of Indian cinema in the Middle East. He said:

"There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan… everyone is working here."

What caused the stir is that he mentioned 'Balochistan' separately from 'Pakistan', which many interpreted as implying Balochistan is not part of Pakistan.

Shortly afterwards, it was reported that the Pakistani government placed Salman Khan on its 'Fourth Schedule' under the Anti-Terrorism Act. This schedule enables monitoring and restrictions on travel and finances of listed individuals.

The Balochistan remark: Why is this sensitive?

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province by area, rich in resources and of strategic importance (for example, in the China‑Pakistan Economic Corridor - CPEC). However, it has experienced long-running unrest and a separatist movement.

The Pakistani government takes any suggestion of Balochistan being separate from Pakistan very seriously as a challenge to its territorial integrity.

A celebrity comment like this, even if unintended, has greater visibility and can provoke strong reactions online and diplomatically.

The reaction to Salman Khan's Balochistan remark

On social media, many users flagged the comment. One remark read:

“I don’t know if it was a slip of tongue, but this is amazing! Salman Khan separates 'people of Balochistan' from 'people of Pakistan'.”

Others argued it was just a mistake and called for not over-analysing it given that actors are not diplomats.

On the Baloch side, representatives welcomed the mention of Balochistan as a separate entity. One leader said it gave hope to millions of Baloch people.

From the Pakistani government's viewpoint, placing Salman Khan on the Fourth Schedule signals a formal and serious reaction - one that could have legal and travel consequences.

What is the 'Fourth Schedule'?

In Pakistan's law (Anti‑Terrorism Act 1997), the Fourth Schedule lists persons whose movements, finances and communications can be closely monitored by the authorities on suspicion of links with banned organisations, terrorism or extremism. The listing makes travel, bank transactions, and other activities subject to extra scrutiny.

What this means for Salman Khan

If indeed listed under the Fourth Schedule, the actor may face restrictions within Pakistan: his assets (if any, though there's no public record) in Pakistan could be frozen, his travel into Pakistan may become difficult and any Pakistani collaborations could be impacted.

Since his event and comment took place abroad (in Riyadh), the listing is largely symbolic unless he enters Pakistan or engages in business there.

It is unclear if Salman Khan or his team has issued a public statement or offered any clarification - as of now, there's no official response.

Social media reactions mix humour and sarcasm

As reports spread about Salman Khan’s alleged inclusion in Pakistan's "Fourth Schedule" under its Anti-Terrorism Act, social media platforms, especially X, were flooded with reactions, many of them laced with humour and sarcasm. Several users joked that being blacklisted by Pakistan was "an honour" in itself. One post read, "Such an honour to be on Pakistan’s blacklist. Salman Khan should take this as an award!"

Another user wrote in Hindi, "Sirf ek Bollywood ke star ne ek province ke logon ke liye thoda sa bol diya, turant mirchi lag gayi. Jo roz unhi Baloch logo ko marte hain, unka kya?" - mocking Pakistan’s sensitivity over the issue.

Adding to the light-hearted tone, another user commented, "Salman bhai ka driver poore Pakistan par gaadi chadha dega!" - referring to the actor’s old hit-and-run case.

Some memes showed Salman Khan’s expressions with captions like 'Haan main dar gaya' (Yes, I'm scared), suggesting that the star would likely brush off the news rather than take it seriously.

Despite the laughter, many posts also carried an undertone of criticism towards Pakistan's reaction, calling it an 'overreaction' to what seemed like an unintentional remark by a film actor.

The Balochistan region spans parts of Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan. Within Pakistan, the province has witnessed insurgency, demands for autonomy, and grievances about resource-sharing and development.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), linking Pakistan’s Gwadar port (in Balochistan) to China, has added strategic significance and thus heightened sensitivity to regional stability.