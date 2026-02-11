SP chief Abu Azmi alleged Salman Khan attended the RSS centenary event under government pressure. CM Devendra Fadnavis dismissed criticism from MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who claimed people attended out of fear of the Modi government.

SP Leader Claims Salman Khan Was 'Under Pressure'

After Bollywood star Salman Khan attended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary event, Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Abu Azmi claimed that the actor "must have been under pressure".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Tuesday, he said that Salman Khan lacked the courage to refuse the ruling side's directives. "I understand that Salman Khan is an actor, and he has to live with respect in the country. If people on the ruling side say something, I don't think Salman Khan has the courage to refuse. He must have gone there under government pressure," Azmi told reporters here.

His remarks come after Salman Khan attended the RSS Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event on Saturday, a two-day lecture series themed "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons". The two-day centenary celebration was held on February 7 and 8.

Fadnavis Hits Back at Critics

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday took a dig at the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray over the latter's criticism of the RSS event, saying those who did not receive invitations were the ones raising objections.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "My opinion is clear: those who did not get the invitation feel bad because they criticise. People from different sections of society were invited to clear the questions in the minds of the people regarding the RSS. Most of them said that they have no connection with the Sangh. They not only guided them for two days but also answered every question. Who cares about those who spread anti-Sangh propaganda?"

MNS Chief Alleges 'Fear' Drove Attendance

Fadnavis's remarks come after Raj Thackeray hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying that people didn't come out to attend the centenary event in Mumbai out of love, but because of the "fear" of the Narendra Modi government. "I want to tell Mohanrao Bhagwat one thing: those people hadn't come out of love for you, but because of the fear of the Narendra Modi government. Otherwise, why has no one ever shown up for such rambling sermons until now? So first, come out of the misconception that those folks had come for you! Anyway, at the root of it, the history of why linguistic state reorganisation had to happen in this country--we assume Bhagwat must certainly know about that," the post read.