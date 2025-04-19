A woman’s exhausting “husband checklist” ignited a fiery storm on the internet, after a man she matched with on the dating app Hinge took to Reddit to share her extensive list of demands.

The man, intrigued by what he described as an unusually bold profile, reached out to the woman, “I just read your profile. Tell me about the checklist.” To which she responded- “Wanna see it?” Naturally, he replied, “Of course I do!”

What followed was 18 uncompromising conditions, titled “Bare Minimum for a Husband.” Her list demanded everything from luxury living and acts of chivalry to a six-figure income and sole authority over birth control decisions.

“Send the list back to her and ‘watch her get mad at you for demanding so much of her,’” one user quipped.

The man who posted the story responded, “Actually that’s exactly what I did. She proceeded to tell me that she makes less than $10K a year as a part-time personal trainer.” He added, “I then invited [her] to my place for some casual fun and told her to bring wine. She unmatched me.”

Another Redditor wrote, “I did a vague search and saw that 2.3 per cent of all men (I assume American men?) make over $300K a year. That doesn’t even break down how many of those men are even available/single.”

While many lambasted the woman for her “champagne tastes on a soda budget,” a few users took a more diplomatic approach. “Sure, the list is long — but if he’s out there, hopefully he comes bearing wine, W-2s and a willingness to do the dishes,” one joked, striking a balance between idealism and reality.