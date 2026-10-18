Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini attended the Bhagwan Valmiki Prakatotsav in Jalandhar, highlighting Punjab's connection to the Ramayana. He cited Valmiki's mention of the Beas and Sutlej rivers and described the Vishal Teerth Yatra as a 'journey of unity'.

'A Journey of Unity and a Celebration of Shared Heritage'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday attended an event marking Bhagwan Valmiki Prakatotsav in Jalandhar, where he highlighted the spiritual and cultural connection between Punjab and the Ramayana and described the Vishal Teerth Yatra as a 'journey of unity and a celebration of shared heritage'.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said Punjab’s rivers find mention in the Ramayana written by Bhagwan Valmiki Ji. “Valmiki Ji mentioned Punjab’s rivers in the holy Ramayana. He specifically referred to the Vipasha River, which people now know as the Beas, and the Shatadru River, which we call the Sutlej, while describing Bharat Ji’s journey between his maternal home and Ayodhya. This Yatra is a journey of unity and a celebration of our shared heritage,” Saini said.

He said the gathering was taking place on the sacred land of Jalandhar in Punjab’s Doaba region, situated between two rivers.

Valmiki's Ideals and Modern Governance

Saini said Punjab’s connection with the writings of Bhagwan Valmiki Ji thousands of years ago was a matter of pride and good fortune for the state. He added that through the Ramayana, Valmiki Ji introduced humanity to the life and ideals of Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Shri Ram and spread his timeless spiritual message.

The Haryana Chief Minister also referred to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, describing it as a privilege for the people of India. He highlighted that the airport in Ayodhya was named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying devotees arriving from different parts of the world to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla begin their journey through an airport bearing Valmiki Ji’s name.

Emphasising Valmiki Ji’s teachings on equality, Saini said greatness was determined by a person’s deeds rather than birth. He said Valmiki Ji envisioned a society in which no one was considered inferior or superior, and every individual received equal respect, dignity and opportunities.

Saini added that the foremost duty of governance should be to serve those at the lowest rung of society, describing this as the vision of Ram Rajya envisioned by Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Maharaj.

He also referred to Punjab as the sacred land of Gurus and Pirs, with a rich spiritual and cultural heritage. Saini said he was pleased to attend the event after receiving an invitation from Vipin Sabharwal and his team. He recalled accepting the invitation during his visit to the Chief Minister’s residence, Sant Kabir Kutir.

He said the government commemorates great personalities and organises programmes at the state level to spread awareness about their lives and teachings. Such occasions, he added, inspire people to follow the ideals and values taught by these personalities.

Haryana Government's Achievements

Referring to his government’s two-year tenure in Haryana, Saini said it had made 217 commitments two years ago and fulfilled 76 of them so far. He questioned the practice of governments making promises before elections and waiting until the final months before the next election to fulfil them.

Saini said his government had committed to providing Rs 2,100 to women beneficiaries. He further claimed that the Haryana government had deposited a total of Rs 2,500 crore into the bank accounts of women beneficiaries over the past two years.

The Chief Minister also highlighted healthcare initiatives, saying people in Haryana should not have to worry about the cost of treatment when they fall ill. He referred to the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the Haryana government had expanded its benefits under the double-engine government model. Saini claimed that approximately 44 lakh people had benefited from the scheme by receiving medical treatment, with the Haryana government and the Centre spending Rs 4,500 crore on their treatment.

He also expressed satisfaction with the state’s housing initiatives, claiming that two lakh houses had been constructed for beneficiaries in Haryana. Saini concluded this part of his address by saying that he wanted to convey an important message to the gathering. (ANI)