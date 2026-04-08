Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini slammed Mallikarjun Kharge's "snake" remark against the BJP and RSS as 'frustration'. A police complaint was filed in Assam, while BJP MP Manoj Tiwari called the statement 'direct treason' and an incitement to violence.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday condemned Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's "snake" remarks against the BJP and RSS, stating that it "indicates his frustration."

Addressing a press conference, Saini expressed disappointment over Kharge's statement and said that his party's name is associated with him. "...I was surprised at what kind of statement Mallikarjun Kharge made. It is unfortunate. He is the president of such a big party; even if his party has shrunk, the party's name is still associated with him. Statements of this kind are indicative of his frustration," he said.

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Further defending RSS, the Haryana CM said that the organisation has been at the forefront of helping people. "Whenever a calamity has struck the country, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been the first to stand up. They have always been at the forefront in helping the common people and have never boasted about it," Saini said.

Kharge's 'Poisonous Snake' Comment

Kharge made the comments at a rally in Assam. "If a poisonous snake passes in front of you, and if you are even doing the Namaz, then stop that and kill the poisonous snake, the Quran has said this. And I will say this...the RSS and BJP are a poisonous snake. If you do not kill, you will not be spared," he said.

BJP Files Complaint, Slams Congress

Assam BJP on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge at Basistha police station in Guwahati for allegedly making derogatory speech against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Police Complaint in Assam

Rabjib Kumar Sarmah, Assam BJP leader, denounced the alleged remarks made by Kharge and accused Congress of practising appeasement politics to garner Muslim votes.

Remarks Amount to 'Treason': Manoj Tiwari

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari called Kharge's remarks objectionable and said that it amounts to "direct treason." He accused the Congress of acting in despair due to fear of defeat and said that the country will "punish them" "We lodged a complaint with the police a short while ago. This is a highly objectionable statement. Today, Congress has directly called for riots in this country. They are clearly saying to treat the BJP and RSS people as venomous snakes and kill them. I believe this amounts to direct treason against the nation. Congress is nowhere now. If its seats in Assam fall below 50, it won't surprise anyone. But should you say such things when you are losing? Think about what this implies. Is it the role of prayer-goers to attack someone? This is a very dangerous statement. The people of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala will not forgive Congress. We have filed a police complaint. Congress is in despair due to fear of defeat, but despair does not mean calling for attacks on BJP and RSS members. The country will punish them," he said. (ANI)