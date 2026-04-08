The ECI appointed Sai Kumar as TN's new Chief Secretary for the April 23 polls. The election sees a DMK vs AIADMK clash, with actor Vijay's TVK debuting. Vijay has accused both major alliances of corruption and trying to stop him.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday appointed Sai Kumar as the new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu ahead of the forthcoming state assembly election. He has replaced N Muruganandam. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

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Key Alliances and a New Contender

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

Vijay Slams 'Corrupt' DMK, BJP Blocs

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, TVK Chief and candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur Assembly Constituency Vijay called the DMK-led bloc "cash box alliance," and recognised the BJP-AIADMK alliance as synonymous. Addressing a public meeting in Tirunelveli ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls, the TVK chief alleged that both the DMK and the BJP blocs aim to prevent him from coming to power, stating that he has exposed "many corrupt practices they were involved in."

"The DMK alliance and the BJP alliance may appear separate on the outside. But in reality, if you look within, both are the same. Their single objective is to ensure that Vijay does not come forward to work for you, does not stand with you. Ever since I entered politics, I have exposed the many corrupt practices they were involved in. As a result, they have been unable to continue as before. That is why they are angry with me today. All their political calculations and alliance arithmetic have been buried," he said. (ANI)