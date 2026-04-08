Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Mohsina Kidwai, stating 'an entire era has ended with her.' Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute, calling her life an example of public service and an inspiration for women.

'An Era Has Ended'

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of senior Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai and said it seems like an era has ended with her. "Matching the stature she had and the services she rendered to her party seems very difficult. It's big loss for us. It feels like an entire era has ended with her," the former Union Minister told media persons.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Life of Service and Sagacity

Congress leaders fondly recalled Mohsina Kidwai's long association with the party, her sagacity, compassion and her grassroots connect. She was close to the Nehru-Gandhi family and won her first election when Jawaharlal Nehru was India's Prime Minister. She served as a Union Minister and held varied organizational responsibilities in the Congress.

Tributes Pour In From Party Leadership

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Mohsina Kidwai and said her life had been an example of public service. "The news of the demise of former Union Minister and former MP Mohsina Kidwai ji is extremely heartbreaking. She was a senior and loyal leader of the Congress Party and her life was an example of public service. With her simplicity, gentleness, and dignified political success, she inspired several generations of women in the country. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and supporters," he said in a post on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid their tributes. (ANI)