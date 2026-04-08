Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to fast-track key infrastructure projects, including the Haridwar, Sharda, and Rishikesh corridors, demanding visible on-ground progress within six months to boost investment and tourism.

CM Demands Accelerated Progress on Infrastructure

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday reviewed the progress of key infrastructure projects in the state during the fourth meeting of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB), a release said. He directed officials to accelerate work on the Haridwar Ganga Corridor, Sharda Riverfront Corridor, and Rishikesh Ganga Corridor projects, emphasising that these should be taken up on a priority basis.

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The Chief Minister stated that the primary objective behind the formation of UIIDB is to promote investment and strengthen infrastructure in the state. He urged all concerned departments to work with seriousness, coordination, and accountability to achieve this goal. He also stressed the need to simplify procedures to eliminate bottlenecks in project implementation, ensuring that projects are executed in a time-bound manner. He clearly instructed that visible on-ground progress must be achieved within the next six months. For this, a clear timeline should be defined for each project, and strict adherence to deadlines must be ensured. He also directed officials to carry out regular monitoring and reviews to prevent delays at any level.

Focus on Sharda Corridor and Pilgrim Safety

Focusing on the Sharda Corridor, the Chief Minister asked officials to expedite work while ensuring land availability and conducting studies on the area's landslide sensitivity. He emphasised prioritising safety measures. He added that the development of the riverfront and beautification of ghats along the Sharda River would enhance facilities for pilgrims and tourists visiting the region, the release said.

Preparations for Haridwar Kumbh Prioritised

During the meeting, special emphasis was laid on preparations for the upcoming Haridwar Kumbh. The Chief Minister instructed officials to prioritise Ganga cleanliness from Gangotri to Haridwar, along with improving sanitation, beautification, and strengthening infrastructure at the ghats in Haridwar and Rishikesh. He stated that providing better facilities to pilgrims is the government's top priority.

Boosting Tourism and Local Economy

He gave instructions that all projects must maintain high standards of quality, transparency, and timeliness to accelerate the state's overall development and establish Uttarakhand as an attractive investment destination.

The Chief Minister added that the main objective of the Sharda and Ganga corridor projects is to boost religious tourism, strengthen the local economy, and enhance convenience for pilgrims. He noted that both projects will be developed with distinct designs, and the Sharda Corridor will include multiple initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, tourism, and local livelihoods. (ANI)