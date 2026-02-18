Assam LoP Debabrata Saikia voiced disappointment over Bhupen Borah's move to BJP, recalling his past guidance. Saikia reaffirmed his loyalty to Congress, criticising BJP's 'divisive politics' as his reason for staying with the party.

Saikia Disappointed Over Borah's BJP Move, Reaffirms Loyalty to Congress

Assam Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday expressed his disappointment over former Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah's decision to join the BJP, and criticised the BJP for divisive politics, reaffirming his loyalty to Congress.

Speaking to the media, the Congress leader said that Borah had been a guiding light for him during his early days as an MLA. He said that while he respects his guidance and support, he has no information about the reason for Borah's party switch. "Let him go. I will give him my blessings. He was my president, we worked together, and when I first became a new MLA in 2001, he also told me a little about how to present my views in the Assembly. He gave me good advice. I don't know what happened afterwards. I respect his guidance, when I was a first-timer in the Assembly," Saikia said.

Further addressing questions regarding his loyalty to Congress, he hit out at the BJP, saying that he will not be joining a party that "divides Assamese people in the name of ideology." "Anyone who has the public service at heart, who wants to do politics as a public servant, will do so for policy and ideals. We have no good feelings for this outside party, that divides Assamese society in the name of ideology, so I won't join the BJP," he added.

CM Sarma Confirms Borah to Join BJP on Feb 22

The announcement comes a day after Borah submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Addressing a press conference alongside Borah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia will work out the details of the joining, which has been approved by the party's National President Nitin Nabin. "Bhupen Borah will join the BJP on 22nd February. Dilip Saikia will work out the details. Along with him, a good number of Congress leaders will join the BJP in Guwahati and North Lakhimpur. He is the last recognised Hindu leader in Congress. Our National President Nitin Nabin has already approved his joining and welcomes him," CM Sarma said. (ANI)