Four Indian Youth Congress workers were detained in Delhi for protesting at the Bharat Mandapam AI Summit. Facing serious charges, they reportedly switched from using umbrellas to wearing T-shirts with messages to avoid security detection.

Delhi Police on Friday detained four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers during a protest at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The accused are scheduled to be produced in the Patiala House Court later today. The protesters engaged in a prolonged scuffle and several serious charges have been registered, as per Delhi police sources.

Protest Plan and Investigation Details

Delhi Police sources added that the protesters had initially planned to enter the venue with black umbrellas carrying printed stickers. Fearing they would be caught during security checks, they changed their plan and wore T-shirts with the printed messages instead.

According to Delhi Police sources, the protesters had initially planned to enter the venue carrying black umbrellas with printed stickers. Fearing detection during security checks, they reportedly altered their plan and wore T-shirts displaying the printed messages instead. The police are investigating the matter as part of a larger conspiracy, including tracing the origin of the printed stickers, sources further stated.

IYC Defends Protest Action

Earlier, in a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit."

Political Reactions and Official Account

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the protest stunt by Congress cadres.

Earlier, the Delhi Police initiated legal action against a cadre of the Youth Congress who were protesting 'shirtless'.

Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla said the incident took place at around 12:30 pm and that the protestors had registered for the summit online. He said the protestors were wearing sweaters and jackets over objectionable T-shirts. Near Hall Number 5, one of them removed his outer clothing and waved the T-shirt in protest.

The official added that appropriate legal action is being taken and that those detained are being identified.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged the Congress party to keep the India Al Summit above politics, stressing the importance of showcasing the country's innovation and global presence.

Vaishnaw said, "No one can explain it to them (protestors). That is their job. They must have been very scared about how such a good, such a grand Al summit took place."

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Summit, Vaishnaw said, "Secondly, when India is moving forward rapidly, as you heard the voice of the youth, people from all parts of the country are basically looking at this as a new opportunity for them, and this is the time when we should keep the summit above politics. We should make sure that everybody supports, everybody cooperates with this effort; only then can the country grow forward. If Congress remains in that mindset where they have to obstruct everything, then may God save them."

The protest followed Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attacking the Government on the organisation of the summit and saying, "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle -Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased."